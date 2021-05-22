McDonald’s blockade: Animal and climate activists target distribution centers across England





Animal Rebellion is blocking workers from accessing four sites across England using trucks, beacons and bamboo towers with people locked in concrete blocks at the base, the climate movement said on Saturday and animal justice.

“We believe that putting pressure on one of the world’s largest and most iconic companies, responsible for significant amounts of greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation, can have an impact,” told CNN Animal Rebellion spokesperson Alex Lockwood telephoned on Saturday. The group calls on McDonald’s to switch to a plant-based food system to “stop the climate crisis and end animal suffering,” he said in a statement. declaration

Campaigners plan to block distribution centers for at least 24 hours, but will try to stay 48 hours, Lockwood said. Bamboo structures will be difficult for police and workers to remove due to protesters locked in the base.

Animal Rebellion parked trucks outside the centers with attached messages: “Meat and dairy = climate crisis” and “Plant-based food system”. The blockade will affect around 1,300 restaurants and 3.5 million customers, according to the activist group.

“We want to shine the spotlight on the hypocrisy of McDonald’s sustainability metrics, and how they claim to have science-backed emissions targets while ignoring how unrealistic they are when they continue to serve the menu they have. they serve, ”said Harley McDonald-Eckersall, a 23-year-old who volunteers full-time with Animal Rebellion. “We want to open a conversation with them.” McDonald-Eckersall began protesting at a McDonald’s distribution center in Hemel Hempstead, a town in northwest London, at 5 a.m. local time (midnight ET). Police arrived at the scene about three hours later, McDonald-Eckersall told CNN, but added that the atmosphere was “very relaxed”. We had very positive conversations with the workers, many of them taking selfies with the clown car and the big burger, so it’s been nice, ”she said. Animal Rebellion, a sister group to the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, has yet to hear from McDonald’s, McDonald-Eckersall said. The US company said its distribution centers were facing disruption. “We are evaluating the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and on menu items,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told CNN. “We apologize to our customers for any disappointment caused.” The spokesperson declined to say whether McDonald’s would open a dialogue with Animal Rebellion. McDonald’s expects reduce greenhouse gas emissions 150 million tonnes by 2030 and co-founded the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef in 2011, which aims to improve the sustainability of the global beef supply chain. Francesca DeBlase, McDonald’s Global Supply Chain Manager, wrote in a CNN Opinion Piece in September, that reducing emissions must be the food industry’s “number one priority”. Police also arrived at the other protest sites in the Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood distribution centers, Lockwood said. Workers tried to send activists back to the Heywood factory, but police are now keeping the situation calm there, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos