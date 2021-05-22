Jem and Westgate will close for 2 weeks from May 23; 10 recent cases of Covid-19 linked to two shopping malls, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Jem and Westgate will be closed from Sunday May 23 for two weeks for a thorough cleanup after surveys revealed there is likely transmission going on among visitors to both Jurong East malls.

The closure aims to break any potential chain of transmission and allow a thorough cleaning of the premises, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday evening. The shopping centers will reopen on June 6.

Members of the public will still be able to access Ng Teng Fong General Hospital via Westgate and the office towers of these premises will remain open.

The health ministry noted that there are 10 recent cases related to shopping malls, four of which were detected during testing operations, which are still ongoing.

Three of the seven unrelated cases announced on Saturday had recently occurred in Westgate.

People who visited Jem or Westgate in Jurong East between May 10 and May 14 were strongly encouraged to get tested for ascoronavirus Covid-19 positive patients were in shopping malls during this time.

All visitors to Jemand Westgate since May 10 are advised to closely monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their visit. They are encouraged to visit a regional testing center or Swab and Send Home (Sash) public health preparedness clinic for a free Covid-19 test if they are not feeling well.

In total, there were 22 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, 15 of which were linked to previous cases. Among them, 12 have already been placed in quarantine. There are no new cases in the dormitories.

Two 19-year-old Singapore Polytechnic (SP) students were among the new community cases, adding to the four previously reported cases of MS.

The first new case is a second-year School of Computing student who works part-time as a food processor at Sats Food Services. He tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine because he was identified as a household contact from a previous case, a 49-year-old woman who works as a factory operator at Sms Infocomm.

The second new case is a third year student at the School of Chemical and Life Sciences. She was last on campus on May 15, when she met another student who was announced as a Covid-19 case last week.

SP said the two met for an extracurricular activity (CCA) and had dinner together outside of school. All other students who had met for CCA on May 15 were quarantined by the Department of Health.

Related cases include a 24-year-old Malaysian who works as a delivery boy for IVIC Logistic and McDonalds at the Pasir Ris Elias Community Club. There are currently a total of three McDonalds delivery people who have tested positive.

There were also seven imported cases, which had already been formalized or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community rose from 103 cases the previous week to 199 cases last week, the health ministry said.

The number of unrelated cases in the community also fell from 14 cases the previous week to 61 cases last week.

The health ministry added that 35 other cases of Covid-19 infection have been evacuated from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Currently, 255 confirmed cases are still hospitalized.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

235 others are isolated and taken care of in community establishments.

There have been 32 deaths here due to complications from the coronavirus.