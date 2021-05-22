India, South Africa insist on TRIPS waiver for all medical products

India, South Africa and the other co-sponsors of the proposed temporary exemption from the provisions of the TRIPS Agreement to control the spread of Covid-19 have reduced the scope of the exemption to health products and technologies, but did not restrict it to only vaccines as had been suggested. by some countries including the United States.

The revised waiver proposal released to the WTO on Friday suggests a minimum period of three years for its applicability, leaving the responsibility to denounce it to the WTO General Council.

The best thing about the review is that the co-sponsors have not bowed to pressure from countries (like the US and some European countries) to limit the waiver to vaccines only. The co-sponsors have left the scope of the waiver open to all medical products and technologies, which is necessary, said KM Gopakumar, senior researcher, Third World Network (TWN). Activity area.

The revision responds to the concern for specificity by focusing on health products and technologies as the prevention, treatment or containment of COVID-19 involves a range of products and technologies and intellectual property issues may arise regarding products and technologies, their materials or components. , as well as their methods and means of manufacture, by the co-sponsors.

TRIPS Pact

Sections of Part III of the TRIPS Agreement will be waived with respect to health products and technologies, including diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, medical devices, personal protective equipment, their materials or components, as well as their methods and means of manufacture for the prevention, treatment or containment of Covid-19, says the revised decision text.

The waiver will not apply to the protection of performers, producers of phonograms (sound recordings) and broadcasting organizations under Article 14 of the TRIPS Agreement, he added. .

The exclusion was necessary to send a message to other members that developing countries were only interested in a waiver for vaccines, drugs and medical products for the treatment of Covid-19 and not for the dissemination of material linked to the pandemic, Gopakumar said.

The IP waiver proposal was first submitted by South Africa and India on October 2, then co-sponsored by around 60 members, including the African Group and the LDC Group, and is aimed at prevention , containment or treatment of Covid-19. A waiver would allow patented medical products and vaccines to be manufactured and supplied by generic producers without the need for licenses from the patent holder.

The revised text set the minimum duration of the waiver at three years from the date of the decision. The General Council will subsequently review the existence of the exceptional circumstances justifying the waiver, and if such circumstances cease to exist, the General Council will determine the date of termination of the waiver, he said.

There was disagreement among members on the waiver period, with some countries insisting on five years. Therefore, it was decided to keep it to a minimum of three years with an unlimited time to end it, said an official monitoring the case.

Vaccine intellectual property exemption

On May 5, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her country was ready to support negotiations for an intellectual property waiver on vaccines. Following the announcement, the EU said it was open to discussions on the issue of the vaccine waiver, but did not commit to whether it was ready for text-based negotiations.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst the world has seen in a long time with around 16 million people infected worldwide and more than 34 lakh dead.