Business
India, South Africa insist on TRIPS waiver for all medical products
India, South Africa and the other co-sponsors of the proposed temporary exemption from the provisions of the TRIPS Agreement to control the spread of Covid-19 have reduced the scope of the exemption to health products and technologies, but did not restrict it to only vaccines as had been suggested. by some countries including the United States.
The revised waiver proposal released to the WTO on Friday suggests a minimum period of three years for its applicability, leaving the responsibility to denounce it to the WTO General Council.
The best thing about the review is that the co-sponsors have not bowed to pressure from countries (like the US and some European countries) to limit the waiver to vaccines only. The co-sponsors have left the scope of the waiver open to all medical products and technologies, which is necessary, said KM Gopakumar, senior researcher, Third World Network (TWN). Activity area.
The revision responds to the concern for specificity by focusing on health products and technologies as the prevention, treatment or containment of COVID-19 involves a range of products and technologies and intellectual property issues may arise regarding products and technologies, their materials or components. , as well as their methods and means of manufacture, by the co-sponsors.
TRIPS Pact
Sections of Part III of the TRIPS Agreement will be waived with respect to health products and technologies, including diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, medical devices, personal protective equipment, their materials or components, as well as their methods and means of manufacture for the prevention, treatment or containment of Covid-19, says the revised decision text.
The waiver will not apply to the protection of performers, producers of phonograms (sound recordings) and broadcasting organizations under Article 14 of the TRIPS Agreement, he added. .
The exclusion was necessary to send a message to other members that developing countries were only interested in a waiver for vaccines, drugs and medical products for the treatment of Covid-19 and not for the dissemination of material linked to the pandemic, Gopakumar said.
The IP waiver proposal was first submitted by South Africa and India on October 2, then co-sponsored by around 60 members, including the African Group and the LDC Group, and is aimed at prevention , containment or treatment of Covid-19. A waiver would allow patented medical products and vaccines to be manufactured and supplied by generic producers without the need for licenses from the patent holder.
The revised text set the minimum duration of the waiver at three years from the date of the decision. The General Council will subsequently review the existence of the exceptional circumstances justifying the waiver, and if such circumstances cease to exist, the General Council will determine the date of termination of the waiver, he said.
Also Read: Katherine Tai & Piyush Goyal Discuss Vaccine Production & TRIPS Waiver
There was disagreement among members on the waiver period, with some countries insisting on five years. Therefore, it was decided to keep it to a minimum of three years with an unlimited time to end it, said an official monitoring the case.
Vaccine intellectual property exemption
On May 5, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her country was ready to support negotiations for an intellectual property waiver on vaccines. Following the announcement, the EU said it was open to discussions on the issue of the vaccine waiver, but did not commit to whether it was ready for text-based negotiations.
The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst the world has seen in a long time with around 16 million people infected worldwide and more than 34 lakh dead.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]