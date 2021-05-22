Air India compromised the data of 4.5 million passengers





Bloomberg Crypto Hedge Funds Buy Bitcoin Week of Reckoning Trough (Bloomberg) – Felix Dian is in the fight against spirits after this week’s crypto collapse. Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with bets so customers don’t get killed in times like this. His $ 80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and its value has more than tripled this year. In contrast, Bitcoin plunged nearly 30% this month, reducing the lead for 2021 to 42%. We had kept dry powder, he said in an interview in London. He took advantage of the price crash on Wednesday and bought Bitcoin as it traded around $ 35,000. Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash Clearances Not everyone has been so lucky. Scores saw their fortunes vanish this week in a cascade of sales in the crypto markets. Investors spent some $ 410 billion to buy Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices fell to $ 36,000 this week, $ 300 billion of those positions were at a loss, leaving fund managers wondering if the digital currency, which is under new regulatory scrutiny in states United and China, still has the makings of a serious asset. or nothing more than a speculative bubble will remain. Bitcoin hovered around $ 40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% at 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $ 63,000 in April. Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before switching to crypto, said the speculative scum had been evacuated this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices fell, at $ 35,000 we felt it was a reasonable level to add, said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. It’s obviously unregulated and he’s a very young asset, but I don’t think it’ll be a revisit of 2018. Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping to put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing their holdings by 51,000 bitcoins over the past two weeks, Chainalysis data showed. People who borrowed money to invest were wiped out of the system, Kyle said. Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His company bought more Bitcoin and Ether as token prices fell this week, and whenever we see a massive sell-off it’s a chance to buy, he added. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire decline in a week. In Paris, Loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors, but says blockchain and related technologies are there to stay Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana, and other assets linked to the decentralized finance movement when they were sold. Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect the productive assets of blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana challenge future Bitcoin dominance More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news.

