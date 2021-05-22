Business
Forest product prices show continued strength, industry analysts report
Analysts say Canadian home renovators and builders have little immediate relief, despite a recent slowdown in the pace of forest product orders.
Although prices eventually drop from current record levels, prices for oriented strand board (OSB) lumber and building board are unlikely to fall, RBC analyst Paul Quinn said in a report. to investors.
While prices are unlikely to stay at these high levels, the accounts of the disappearance of softwood lumber seem greatly exaggerated, Quinn said in his report.
In our view, continued strong demand and the industry’s limited ability to increase production are likely to balance supply and demand in the short to medium term. This should support prices well above historical levels.
Read more:
US move to double tariffs on Canadian lumber is ‘blatant’, says BC Lumber Trade Council
There is anecdotal evidence of an easing in the home improvement market due to the sticker shock, but all other indicators point to only modest declines in forest product prices, agreed Kevin Mason, ERA CEO. Forest Products Research.
The people who do big R&R (remove and replace) contracts – so the big contractors – and the home builders, there’s no slowdown there, he said.
These guys, who obviously represent a bigger part of the overall market, are still very active and are always more concerned with supply than price.
The wood products futures market has seen dramatic price swings recently, but represents only a tiny portion of the overall market and is subject to volatility due to speculation, Mason added.
Vancouver Police Investigate Increase in Theft at Construction Sites on the City’s West Side
Profit reports from major building supply retailers Lowes and Home Depot this week showed huge sales increases in the first quarter and both indicated that lumber continued to fly off shelves in Canada and the United States, Quinn pointed out.
The Home Depot reported comparable sales in the United States in the first two weeks of May, which were 30% above the two-year average. Lowe’s said there was no slowdown in May from robust April sales.
Earlier this week, CIBC reported that a composite lumber price from trade magazine Random Lengths jumped 1% to a record high of US $ 1,508 per thousand board feet, while lumber prices Western SPF (spruce, pine, fir) work was unchanged from the previous week’s record of US $ 1,630.
High Lumber Costs Dividing Alberta Home Construction Market: ‘Someday This All Has To Be Paid’
He says, however, that there has been a slowdown in the pace of new orders as buyers wary of risk due to falling SPF futures prices and factories work to fill orders for delivery until. see you next month.
OSB prices, meanwhile, are said to have jumped 1.6 percent in the North Central region to a record US $ 1,275 per thousand square feet, an increase of nearly 350 percent in 12 month.
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday raised preliminary tariffs on softwood lumber imports from Canada, a move that is expected to increase producer costs and lower profits if rates are finalized, but that will not affect probably not the prices for consumers, analysts said.
Saskatoon house building booms, creating gold mine for lumber thieves: police
© 2021 The Canadian Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]