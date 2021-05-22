Forest product prices show continued strength, industry analysts report

Analysts say Canadian home renovators and builders have little immediate relief, despite a recent slowdown in the pace of forest product orders.

Although prices eventually drop from current record levels, prices for oriented strand board (OSB) lumber and building board are unlikely to fall, RBC analyst Paul Quinn said in a report. to investors.

While prices are unlikely to stay at these high levels, the accounts of the disappearance of softwood lumber seem greatly exaggerated, Quinn said in his report.

In our view, continued strong demand and the industry’s limited ability to increase production are likely to balance supply and demand in the short to medium term. This should support prices well above historical levels.

Read more: US move to double tariffs on Canadian lumber is ‘blatant’, says BC Lumber Trade Council

There is anecdotal evidence of an easing in the home improvement market due to the sticker shock, but all other indicators point to only modest declines in forest product prices, agreed Kevin Mason, ERA CEO. Forest Products Research.

The people who do big R&R (remove and replace) contracts – so the big contractors – and the home builders, there’s no slowdown there, he said.

These guys, who obviously represent a bigger part of the overall market, are still very active and are always more concerned with supply than price.

The wood products futures market has seen dramatic price swings recently, but represents only a tiny portion of the overall market and is subject to volatility due to speculation, Mason added.

















Profit reports from major building supply retailers Lowes and Home Depot this week showed huge sales increases in the first quarter and both indicated that lumber continued to fly off shelves in Canada and the United States, Quinn pointed out.

The Home Depot reported comparable sales in the United States in the first two weeks of May, which were 30% above the two-year average. Lowe’s said there was no slowdown in May from robust April sales.

Earlier this week, CIBC reported that a composite lumber price from trade magazine Random Lengths jumped 1% to a record high of US $ 1,508 per thousand board feet, while lumber prices Western SPF (spruce, pine, fir) work was unchanged from the previous week’s record of US $ 1,630.

















He says, however, that there has been a slowdown in the pace of new orders as buyers wary of risk due to falling SPF futures prices and factories work to fill orders for delivery until. see you next month.

OSB prices, meanwhile, are said to have jumped 1.6 percent in the North Central region to a record US $ 1,275 per thousand square feet, an increase of nearly 350 percent in 12 month.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday raised preliminary tariffs on softwood lumber imports from Canada, a move that is expected to increase producer costs and lower profits if rates are finalized, but that will not affect probably not the prices for consumers, analysts said.

















