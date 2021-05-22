Chart of the Week Potential rally in US semiconductor stocks (SOXX)





VS heart of the week iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Potential recovery of US semiconductor inventories (SOXX) Medium-term technical analysis click to enlarge the graph click to enlarge the graph Time stamp: May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. SGT Source: CMC Markets & TradingView Since its recent record high of 449.73 printed on April 5, the IShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) , an exchange fund comprised of the top 30 U.S. semiconductor stocks fell -14% to a low of 386.03 on May 13.

, an exchange fund comprised of the top 30 U.S. semiconductor stocks fell -14% to a low of 386.03 on May 13. Several key technical elements now plead in favor of a possible takeover in SOXX; From a fractal analysis / Elliot Wave perspective, the entire price movement from these dated tipping points (February 16, 2021, March 9, 2021, April 5, 2021, and May 13, 2021) can be considered a flat / lateral abc pattern likely with potential terminal / Endpoint of lateral pattern at the 386.00 level which closely merges with the 1.00 Fibonacci expansion from February 16, 2021 decline to March 9, 2021 low projected from the April 5, 2021 high and the 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the 5 most recent decline The April 2021 high to the May 4, 2021 low is projected from the 7 high May 2021.

The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shaped a bullish divergence signal in its oversold region, indicating that the recent bearish momentum has eased and price action may be due to a reversal. bullish in the short to medium term at this point.

SOXX’s ratio charts against the benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) and its information technology sector S&P (XLK) show SOXX’s recent outperformance since May 19.

If the key mid-term pivot support at 386.00 holds and a break above 419.50 (the pull-back resistance of the former major ascending support from the March 18, 2020 low), SOXX may see a sequence of potential impulsive upward moves to retest its all-time high. oscillation zone of 443.97 / 449.73 in the first stage.

However, a daily close below 386.00 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the corrective decline to the next support at 367.00.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos