Pennsylvania Department of Health Reports Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 New Deaths





The 14-day moving average number of inpatients per day is on the decline Credit: wildpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths since Friday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 1,195,013 cases and 27,029 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 1,250 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Of that number, 304 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here . The trend in the 14-day moving average number of inpatients per day is down, having peaked at 2,661 patients, which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on the 3rd. May 2020. Refueling We can find a 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic here . The statewide positivity percentage for the week of May 7 to May 13 was 5.3%. Latest COVID-19 numbers county by county

County specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine Hospitals in Pennsylvania began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 14 and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21. week of March 1. At Friday 23 April , the CDC and the FDA have informed all suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines that the break in the administration of doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. The vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which work directly with the federal government. There are 160,604 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serological test and symptoms of COVID-19 or high risk exposure. To date, 4,557,501 people have tested negative. In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,617 resident cases of COVID-19 and 15,310 employee cases, for a total of 86,927 in 1,591 facilities. Of the total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,254 occurred among residents of nursing or personal care facilities. A breakdown by county can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as COVID-19-related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among residents and employees of nursing and personal care homes is taken from PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in death registry data. About 28,580 of the total cases involve health workers. Vaccine Highlights Federal data representing the 67 counties: According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning May 22, Pennsylvania administered the first doses of the vaccine to 56.1% of its total population, and the state ranks 9th among 50 states for the first doses administered by the percentage of the population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning May 22, 51% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and over are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, Saturday morning May 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5e among the 50 states for total doses administered. State-wide data representing the 66 counties within the vaccine jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health: Vaccine suppliers have administered 10,138,065 total doses of vaccine as of Saturday, May 22.

4,442,539 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of over 66,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,621,854 people are partially vaccinated, which means they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,064,393 people received at least their first dose. This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated until May 22: 300,320 first / single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,138,065 doses in total through May 22: First doses / single doses: 6,064,393 administered Second doses: 4,073,672 administered

Fully vaccinated people can choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the company or organization requires it, following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

