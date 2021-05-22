Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, sec. & Treasure. Karen Dearing sold $ 2.5 million in stock





Bloomberg Tencent joins Alibaba in spending spree as competition grows (Bloomberg) – Tencent Holdings Ltd. has pledged to sharply increase its investments this year after recording a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending spree that will increase competition in the post-pandemic internet arena of China. companies are trying to lure users into the fast growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent plans to invest a larger portion of its additional profits this year in cloud services, games and video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan to wire sharp increases in investment. Tencent is trying to support the growth of its revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($ 21 billion) in the three months ended in March. But its shares slipped more than 3% in Hong Kong amid concerns about eroding margins, prompting brokerage firm CICC to lower its earnings estimates. The spike in spending comes as Tencent does. facing competition from ByteDance Ltd. The Pony Mas company has largely escaped antitrust crackdown for now – despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unparalleled insight into all aspects of Chinese life and a leading edge in the games, music and media markets. social. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces broad restrictions similar to those imposed on Jack Mas Ant Group Co. Executives have sought to allay investor concerns, recalling that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been limited in the size of its non-payments financial products. When we look at the internal review and look at what other things to do to make sure we’re complying with the minds of regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable, Chairman Martin Lau told analysts in a briefing. conference. The company also reiterated its intention to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values ​​initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutrality – areas that are in focus. firmly align with China. Priorities of President Xi Jinpings. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says The decision to increase investment is primarily driven by the broadening of market opportunities seen in business services, online games and short videos. There are also competitive pressures from industry peers who spend aggressively. As near-term costs rise, the timing of returns from these investments can be unpredictable – Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts Click here to research For a live blog on Tencents earnings, click here. around $ 200 billion in market value since its peak in January, as part of a broader tech sell-off that has prompted investors to weigh the potential fallout for the online giant. Besides fintech, competitors have long argued that WeChat – which is now branching out into short videos and e-commerce – locks users into its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been sanctioned for unfair pricing tactics and other anti-competitive behavior. Its musical spinoffs are the subject of close examination of exclusive transactions with record companies. Net income amounted to 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, supported by 19.5 billion yuan of gains on the value of investments and disposals. Excluding these gains, adjusted net profit was 33.1 billion yuan, slightly below estimate. Online gaming revenue grew 17% in the quarter, helped by flagship titles like Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, and Peacekeeper Elite as well as new games like Moonlight Blade Mobile. The game’s annual showcase on Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like the Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month, the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to muster resources to create a Marvel-like franchise. The company will step up its investment in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to develop its short-lived video content. Its fintech and cloud division has recorded its strongest growth , with sales up 47% as demand. for financial services rebounded and while projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will increase spending in areas such as workforce and infrastructure. Online advertising revenue soared 23% – the fastest in four quarters – thanks to the consolidation of the new Bitauto subsidiary and increased demand. rapidly evolving electronic commerce, education and consumer goods industries. But the division could suffer from possible regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays in its video releases, according to Tencent. A class of service providers – online education platforms – could attract a party. of their advertising as they face stricter regulatory scrutiny, said Michael Norris, senior analyst at Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina. (Updates with share second paragraph action) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com 2021 news source Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos