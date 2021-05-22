As international travel picks up, here’s how important COVID-19 testing will beExBulletin

Ezekiel Emanuel, professor at the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the differences between PCR tests and rapid tests when it comes to getting tested before travel.

HOST SCOTT SIMON:

EU ambassadors this week recommended that their countries allow travelers from the United States without having to quarantine, provided there is some sort of COVID passport and testing requirement. As for EU citizens wishing to travel to the United States …

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEN PSAKI: We certainly understand the desire of many Europeans to come and travel to the United States and vice versa.

SIMON: White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PSAKI: We cannot respond to public pressure or even emotion. We must rely on the advice of our health and medical experts.

SIMON: Well, we have such an expert with us – Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel. He heads the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thank you very much for being with us.

EZEKIEL EMANUEL: Nice to be with you, Scott.

SIMON: More than 60% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Do you have in mind a percentage, a percentage of people vaccinated, that would allow the United States and, for that matter, the European Union to start relaxing some of these requirements?

EMANUEL: First of all, allowing travel for people who have been vaccinated and for people who test negative is a relaxation of the non-quarantine requirements, and we should celebrate that. It is a great achievement. In fact, I am planning to go to Europe. But my own perception is that as you progress about 40% of the vaccine population, you get a drop in cases, deaths, hospitalizations. And we don’t know what the herd immunity is or whatever the threshold that brings us back to some sort of flu death. About 100 to 150 deaths a day is, I think, the influenza level we’re aiming for or should be aiming for. We don’t know how much vaccination it’s going to take, but it’s probably about 70% of the population, 75% of the population. So that’s the goal.

SIMON: Should travelers always be tested more or less anyway on the theory that vaccinations could obviously lose their effectiveness over time?

EMANUEL: Well, I’m not sure. The CDC says if you’re vaccinated you don’t need to be tested before you travel and you don’t need to quarantine. If you are not vaccinated, you should be tested within 72 hours of travel. This is their position. Switzerland requires both vaccination and testing within 72 hours.

SIMON: Are some tests better than others?

EMANUEL: Well, we have two types of tests, basically – the rapid antigen test and the PCR test. The merit of the PCR test is that no case will be missed. The flaw is that no business will be missed. And sometimes he picks up cases that aren’t. In other words, it gives you false positive rankings, and that’s its main problem. On the other hand, rapid antigenic tests – they will miss some positive people. Then they will give you what is called a false negative. They’ll say someone isn’t infected, but they really are. They are right at the beginning. And if you test them again in 24 hours or 48 hours, they will test positive. People therefore recommend taking the rapid test several times in a row. The advantage is that they are fast. They are inexpensive and therefore it is easier to do multiple tests.

SIMON: Looks like you’re not discouraged – you’re going to be traveling this summer.

EMANUEL: Yeah, I’m going to travel this summer. I think, is there a risk of my trip? Yes, but I have been vaccinated. I will take a test within 72 hours of leaving. And frankly, we’re going to a relatively secluded place and not going to have dinner inside and stay away most of the time and, if we’re going inside, always wear an N95 mask. And I will also wear an N95 mask on the plane.

SIMON: Sorry to put you on the spot – do you wear a mask everywhere you go?

EMANUEL: No, I don’t know. Getting vaccinated significantly reduces your risk of contracting COVID and getting a severe case of COVID, but it doesn’t suck. Some people who were vaccinated still died from COVID – 12 out of 3.3 million people vaccinated in Los Angeles. Now that’s a very small number. That’s one in 300,000. You compare that to car crashes where 30 out of 300,000 people die. So it’s very small, but that doesn’t reduce it to zero. And some minor safety precautions like wearing a mask if you’re going to be inside for a while, I think, are still cautious.

SIMON: Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, University of Pennsylvania, thank you very much for being with us.

EMANUEL: Great to be with you, Scott. Thank you so much.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a deadline of Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.