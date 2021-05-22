Aerion Supersonic, which planned to manufacture quiet and fast business jets, closes





Aerion Supersonic, which planned to build quiet business jets that would travel twice as fast as most commercial jets, is shutting down. First reported by Florida today, Aerion, which had the support of Boeing, said he was unable to raise the necessary funds to build his AS2 supersonic aircraft. The AS2 supersonic business jet program meets all market, technical, regulatory and sustainability requirements and the market for a new supersonic segment of general aviation has been validated with an order book of 11.2 billion dollars for the AS2, the company said in an emailed statement to The edge the Saturday. However, in the current financial environment, it has proven extremely difficult to close the new capital requirements planned and necessary to complete the transition from AS2 to production. In view of these conditions, Aerion Corporation is now taking the appropriate measures taking into account this ongoing financial environment. Aerion CEO Tom Vice said in January 2020 that developing the AS2 would likely cost the company around $ 4 billion, CNBC reported. By this time, he had already spent $ 1 billion to develop the AS2 engine. And in April 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Aerion moved its headquarters from Reno, Nevada to Melbourne, Florida, in a plant to be built at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Aerion was in talks to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. These talks have apparently failed. The company’s AS2 was intended to travel at around 1,000 miles per hour, and its patented boomless cruise technology would have allowed it to fly without creating a sonic boom. The company had planned to fly its first AS2 by 2024 and begin commercial flights by 2026.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos