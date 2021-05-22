Province Expands LTC Visits, But Some Homes Need More Time





The province is allowing residents of long-term care facilities up to two general visitors as well as essential caregivers, but “extremely short notice” means some local homes won’t be ready until next week.

THUNDER BAY – Residents of long-term care homes can once again see general visitors outside starting Saturday, but at least some local LTC homes say the province’s last-minute announcement means that they won’t be ready until next week. The provincial government announced Friday afternoon that it would allow open-air tours with up to two general visitors, as well as up to two essential caregivers, to begin the next day. The move came “in response to improving key indicators of public health care,” the government said, as the daily number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province decline. It also factored in the high vaccination rates, with about 96 percent of LTC residents fully immunized with two doses as of May 21, the province estimated. Meanwhile, 87 percent of staff and 99 percent of essential caregivers had received at least one first dose. “With the great use of vaccines in long-term care homes, now is the right time to make this very significant change that will benefit residents and their families. Long Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said. The timing of the province’s announcement on Friday afternoon left the City of Thunder Bay unable to implement the change until next week at the two LTC homes it operates, “Staff are eager to implement this step for a gradual reopening, but due to the extremely short notice, additional time will be needed to initiate the steps necessary to operationalize these welcome visits early next week,” said the city ​​in a statement Friday. Other local LTC operators did not immediately respond to TBNewswatch’s requests for comment on Saturday. Provincial policy changes require general visitors to be actively screened upon arrival and clarify that they should not go beyond entry points into homes. However, general visitors do not need to undergo rapid tests. Visitors must maintain a physical distance and wear masks, the province said. Children under two do not count towards the two general visitor limit per resident. For homes without adequate outdoor space, visitation can take place in the general vicinity of the home. “Homes should take advantage of nearby amenities, such as local parks or parkettes, to allow family and friends to visit loved ones,” the province said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos