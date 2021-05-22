Should you (or anyone) buy NFTs?

Before buying an NFT, make sure you understand the risks.

Another facet of the recent crypto boom is NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. More than $ 250 million worth of NFT was traded in 2020, according to NonFungible. This is an increase of 299% from the previous year. And that’s just one of the reasons people wonder if they should buy NFTs.

But, what are they exactly? NFTs are tokens that contain information about the ownership and copyright of an item. You can buy NFTs in art, music, sports collectible cards, virtual lands, and in-game collectibles. You can even buy NFTs for actual collectibles, but they are less common. .

If something is fungible, it is interchangeable with another article of the same type. For example, one $ 10 bill could be exchanged for another $ 10 bill – or two $ 5 bills. On the other hand, an original work of art or a first signed edition of a book is non-fungible. They are unique.

The information stored in an NFT essentially allows a creator to digitally “autograph” their art. So even if an image or a piece of music has been shared hundreds of times, if you buy the NFT, you are buying something unique. Each token is recorded in an immutable ledger, using the same blockchain technology as behind various cryptocurrencies.

Considerations When Buying NFT

The biggest risk when buying NFT is the volatile and unpredictable nature of this new market. People are also concerned about the high levels of energy consumption involved. Here are some other factors to keep in mind:

1. It’s a whole new market

We do not yet know how the NFT market will evolve in the years or decades to come. Take the digital art of Beeple which recently sold at Christie’s for over $ 69 million. This coin can appreciate considerably, or it could lose its value altogether. We just don’t know.

For all the pundits who say NFTs are here to stay, there are many who question the longevity of the market and see it as a bubble.

Everything crypto is hot right now. The price of Bitcoin – the first and most popular digital currency – has increased by around 180% so far this year alone. The difficulty in markets where people are willing to spend crazy money on crypto-anything – whether there is substance or not – is how to find the right long-term investments. If you are not involved in the art world, it will be extremely difficult.

2. Fraud and theft

One of the big selling points of NFTs is that they allow digital artists to claim ownership of their work. Previously, it was difficult to earn anything from files that people could download and share for free (often without the artist’s permission). However, this does not mean that NFTs are immune to fraud.

Unfortunately, there are already cases of artists complaining that their work has been symbolized without their knowledge. At the moment, it is not clear how artists can reclaim ownership of their work once it has been falsely entered into the blockchain on someone else’s behalf.

Just like you would with a cryptocurrency exchange, check out the NFT exchange you plan to buy from. Make sure it performs a high degree of artist verification and has good security credentials.

Another issue that is not yet fully disclosed is NFT theft. Like cryptocurrencies, your NFT could be stolen. If you keep your NFT on the exchange where you bought it, make sure you have good password security and enable two-factor authentication. If you have purchased a high value NFT, you may want to consider storing it offline in a secure location that is difficult to hack.

3. Copyright

Be aware that when you buy an NFT, you probably don’t own the copyright in that art. In many cases, the artist retains the copyright and can claim royalties when the item is sold. Some NFT buyers don’t understand this and buy thinking they can do whatever they want.

Look at it this way. If you have purchased an autographed copy of a book, you would not assume that you own the copyright in that book. It’s the same with NFTs. Each token contains something called a smart contract, which defines the rights that the NFT owner has. For example, NBA Top Shot collectibles contain limited permissions that allow the owner to share and display their NFT for non-commercial purposes.

Make sure you understand the terms involved before purchasing.

4. Storage

We have raised the possibility of your token being stolen. But what about the original file? You cannot store individual assets in the blockchain ledger – the ledger stores the token, not the item itself. Your NFT contains something like a URL link to the item you purchased.

So your digital art will be stored elsewhere. What happens if this type of file stops working or the data is corrupted? Or the domain goes bankrupt and ceases to exist?

As a buyer, you need to know where your asset will be stored and take steps to ensure that the company that hosts your asset will keep it.

Should I buy an NFT?

The above issues are all resolvable issues. But the industry is at such an early stage that it is not yet clear what the solutions will be and whether they will protect early NFT users.

Buying an NFT right now is incredibly risky. NFTs are a volatile part of the already volatile cryptocurrency market. Plus, even traditional art and collectibles are hard to value and invest in if you don’t understand the market.

It is not a good idea to invest in NFTs because you are afraid of missing out on an opportunity. Indeed, it probably only makes sense to invest in NFTs if you can check one of these boxes:

You understand the traditional art market

You are already a collector – of collectible cards for sports, art or anything else

You are not trying to make a quick buck and you see long term value in investing

Finally, you should only invest in NFTs if your emergency fund is fully funded and you are on top of your pension contributions. There is a chance that the NFT market will grow and your NFT will rise in value. But before you buy, consider whether you want to bet the cash you actively need on the risk of your investment failing.