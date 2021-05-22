Business
Virgin Galactic completes third VSS Unity space flight
VSS Unity fires up its rocket engine shortly after launching its third spaceflight on May 22, 2021.
Galactic Virgo
Virgin Galactic took another step toward completing development of its space tourism system on Saturday, successfully completing its first space flight in more than two years.
The company’s spacecraft, named VSS Unity, was transported to an altitude of about 44,000 feet by a carrier aircraft called VMS Eve. The plane then released the spacecraft, which fired its rocket motor and accelerated to more than three times the speed of sound.
After performing a slow microgravity backflip to the edge of space reaching an altitude of 89.2 kilometers, or about 293,000 feet, Unity glided back into the atmosphere. The spacecraft landed on the runway of Spaceport America in New Mexico from which it had taken off earlier.
“It was perfect,” Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, told CNBC of the theft.
Pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay flew Unity. The pair have flown in space before, along with fellow Virgin Galactic pilots Michael “Sooch” Masucci and Mark Stucky and chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses, who each received astronaut wings after the first two. company space flights.
The United States officially considers pilots who have traveled more than 80 kilometers to be astronauts.
Virgin Galactic pilots walk towards the company’s SpaceShipTwo Unity spacecraft, attached to the Eve aircraft carrier.
Galactic Virgo
Virgin Galactic’s Unity spacecraft is designed to accommodate up to six passengers with the two pilots. The company has approximately 600 ticket reservations on future flights, sold at prices between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000 each.
The spaceflight is the company’s first since February 2019, its first in New Mexico and its third to date. Virgin Galactic performed two space flight tests from its development facility in California’s Mojave Desert, before joining its operational base at Spaceport America.
Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson was personally present at the spaceport to watch the flight. By his side, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson helped establish the $ 218.5 million Spaceport America as the company’s base of operations and current Governor Governor Lujan Grisham.
Board Director Adam Bain, who helped Virgin Galactic to the public alongside President Chamath Palihapitiya, was also at Spaceport America to see the flight. Palihapitiya was not present, but praised the company’s “unwavering commitment” in a statement to CNBC.
“Congratulations to the entire Virgin Galactic team for taking another important step forward,” said Palihapitiya.
The company still has two Federal Aviation Administration milestones to complete to receive a key license to conduct scheduled space flights. Colglazier said the data collected on the flight “looks solid” and will be sent to the FAA soon.
“We look forward to them having the opportunity to review the data,” said Colglazier.
Unity also carried three NASA-funded scientific research payloads for this mission, as part of the agency’s Flight Opportunities program. Colglazier noted that the payloads generated revenue for the company, which plans to disclose the full amount in its second quarter financial report.
Virgin Galactic shares have climbed 22% in the last two days of trading after the company announced plans for the space flight test, avoiding a possible maintenance issue that threatened to delay the flight.
The space flight is one of four flights remaining for Virgin Galactic to complete development of its SpaceShipTwo rocket system. The second space flight test will carry four passengers to test the spacecraft’s cabin, while the third test is scheduled to pilot founder Sir Richard Branson.
VSS Unity floats in microgravity at the edge of space during its third space flight on May 22, 2021.
Galactic Virgo
The company’s test flight program has been significantly delayed in recent months. Saturday’s space flight was a redesign of a December attempt that was cut short by an issue with electromagnetic interference, and the start of the commercial service the company promised has been pushed back from mid-2020 to early 2022.
Colglazier said Virgin Galactic felt “good about the solutions we had made to crush the electromagnetic interference problem”, and that a new, recently added digital flight controller worked well another “checkbox” for priorities company with this flight, he said.
Become a smarter investor withCNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV.
Register to start afree trial today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]