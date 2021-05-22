Virgin Galactic completes third VSS Unity space flight

VSS Unity fires up its rocket engine shortly after launching its third spaceflight on May 22, 2021. Galactic Virgo

Virgin Galactic took another step toward completing development of its space tourism system on Saturday, successfully completing its first space flight in more than two years. The company’s spacecraft, named VSS Unity, was transported to an altitude of about 44,000 feet by a carrier aircraft called VMS Eve. The plane then released the spacecraft, which fired its rocket motor and accelerated to more than three times the speed of sound. After performing a slow microgravity backflip to the edge of space reaching an altitude of 89.2 kilometers, or about 293,000 feet, Unity glided back into the atmosphere. The spacecraft landed on the runway of Spaceport America in New Mexico from which it had taken off earlier. “It was perfect,” Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, told CNBC of the theft. Pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay flew Unity. The pair have flown in space before, along with fellow Virgin Galactic pilots Michael “Sooch” Masucci and Mark Stucky and chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses, who each received astronaut wings after the first two. company space flights. The United States officially considers pilots who have traveled more than 80 kilometers to be astronauts.

Virgin Galactic pilots walk towards the company’s SpaceShipTwo Unity spacecraft, attached to the Eve aircraft carrier. Galactic Virgo

Virgin Galactic’s Unity spacecraft is designed to accommodate up to six passengers with the two pilots. The company has approximately 600 ticket reservations on future flights, sold at prices between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000 each. The spaceflight is the company’s first since February 2019, its first in New Mexico and its third to date. Virgin Galactic performed two space flight tests from its development facility in California’s Mojave Desert, before joining its operational base at Spaceport America. Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson was personally present at the spaceport to watch the flight. By his side, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson helped establish the $ 218.5 million Spaceport America as the company’s base of operations and current Governor Governor Lujan Grisham. Board Director Adam Bain, who helped Virgin Galactic to the public alongside President Chamath Palihapitiya, was also at Spaceport America to see the flight. Palihapitiya was not present, but praised the company’s “unwavering commitment” in a statement to CNBC. “Congratulations to the entire Virgin Galactic team for taking another important step forward,” said Palihapitiya. The company still has two Federal Aviation Administration milestones to complete to receive a key license to conduct scheduled space flights. Colglazier said the data collected on the flight “looks solid” and will be sent to the FAA soon. “We look forward to them having the opportunity to review the data,” said Colglazier. Unity also carried three NASA-funded scientific research payloads for this mission, as part of the agency’s Flight Opportunities program. Colglazier noted that the payloads generated revenue for the company, which plans to disclose the full amount in its second quarter financial report.

Virgin Galactic shares have climbed 22% in the last two days of trading after the company announced plans for the space flight test, avoiding a possible maintenance issue that threatened to delay the flight. The space flight is one of four flights remaining for Virgin Galactic to complete development of its SpaceShipTwo rocket system. The second space flight test will carry four passengers to test the spacecraft’s cabin, while the third test is scheduled to pilot founder Sir Richard Branson.

VSS Unity floats in microgravity at the edge of space during its third space flight on May 22, 2021. Galactic Virgo