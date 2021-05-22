‘Half-time report’ traders share their thoughts on Target, Home Depot and more





Morning Message from South China Hang Seng Adds Country Garden, Xinyi Solar and Buffett-Backed BYD Unit to Launch Biggest Index Overhaul in Half a Century BYD, the battery maker backed by Warren Buffett, solar panel maker Xinyi Solar Holdings and property management company Country Garden Services Holdings will become constituents of the Hang Seng Index starting next month, as part of the more Great expansion of the index in history since its inception in 1969. The three new members will bring the number of constituents of the Hong Kong benchmark to 58 as of June 7, according to a statement from Hang Seng Indexes. The addition, first announced in March, is part of a plan to widen the key indicator of Asia’s second-largest capital market from 55 to 80 by mid-2022, as the Index Compiler is revising its flagship index to better reflect how the Hong Kong financial market has performed since 1969. The plan would add around five stocks to the index every three months for five successive quarters during the first phase, eventually reaching 100 stocks in the longer term. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. “The new improvements to the HSI will further increase its representation and make the index more balanced and diverse,” said Anita Mo, managing director of Hang Seng Indexes Company, when announcing the revision in March. The three stocks will carry a combined weight of 2.41% on the Hang Seng Index, with the largest BYD at 0.98%, Country Garden Services at 0.97% and Xinyi solar at 0.46%. BYD has fallen 19% this year, Xinyi Solar has lost 35% while Country Garden Services, which is part of Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings or Cogard, is up 48%. In comparison, the Hang Seng Index rose 4.2 percent over the same period. In one year, however, all three have appreciated noticeably, with BYD advancing 282%, Xinyi Solar 126% and Country Garden Services 113%. They edged out the index which gained 24 percent. Volatility checks in different global stock exchanges, 2021. SCMP Graphics alt = Volatility checks in different global stock exchanges, 2021. SCMP Graphics “We believe that the coverage of the consumer, healthcare and tech sectors will increase significantly, and they will become the biggest winners “from the overhaul of the Hang Seng index, CICC chief strategist Wang Hanfeng said in a research report. “The constituents will be selected from seven industry groups in order to achieve a more balanced distribution of the industry.” BYD, Xinyi and Country Garden Services will add a combined market capitalization of 523.47 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 67.46 billion) to the HSI family. The rebalancing will have implications for other existing members. Chinese social media and online gaming giant Tencent Holdings, insurance giant AIA Group and HSBC will remain the most weighted stocks, but their weighting will drop from 10% to 8% due to the new cap set by March. . BYD’s manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Los Angeles County, August 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua alt = BYD’s manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Los Angeles County, August 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua Alibaba Group Holding, owner of this newspaper, will see its weighting increase 5 percent to 7.3 percent while food delivery company Meituan will account for 7.7 percent of the weight, below the 8 percent limit for weighted voting companies. The overhaul, the most significant in the index’s 52-year history, reflects changes in Hong Kong’s role as a financial center. Enlargement is seen as the result of much greater growth in local markets, especially after listing reforms in 2018 which allowed weighted voting companies and biotech companies to still make profits to be listed. These moves resulted in a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the city. The Hang Seng Index was introduced in 1969 as a utility, initially named after the HSBC subsidiary that performed the calculation and compilation. The Index Compiler was established in 1984. For more than three decades, from Hong Kong’s time as a British colony to nearly a decade after the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty, the Hang Seng was composed of only 33 shares, mainly comprising real estate developers. , the conglomerates and the big banks that dominated the city’s economy out of more than 1,000 publicly traded companies. The mnemonic of the largest companies that make up the index reflects their influence: 1 for CK Hutchison, 2 for CLP Holdings, 3 for Hong Kong & China Gas and 5 for HSBC. A model of Forest City development at the Country Garden Holdings property showroom in the Iskandar Malaysia area of ​​Johor Bahru in southern Malaysia on Tuesday, November 2, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg alt = A model of Forest City development in Country Garden Holdings real estate showroom in the Iskandar Malaysia area of ​​Johor Bahru in southern Malaysia on Tuesday, November 2, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg The index made its first change in 2006, adding five so-called H stocks – listed companies domiciled in China in Hong Kong – to expand the mix to 38 stocks, before reaching 50 in December 2012. With 80 stocks, the Hang Seng Index would cover 71 percent of Hong Kong’s total market capitalization, compared to 56.6 percent late January. It will also cover 66% of the market’s revenue, up from 50% currently, Hang Seng Indexes said in March. In May of last year, the company agreed to add companies with multiple voting rights to the benchmark, which led to the inclusion of Alibaba, smartphone maker Xiaomi and Meituan. As part of the overhaul, the Hang Seng Indices will also ensure that between 20 and 25 Hong Kong companies are among the constituent stocks, to prevent their representation from declining as more companies grow. Chinese are added to the benchmark. The index currently includes 24 Hong Kong companies and 31 Chinese companies. The latest reforms also shorten the time it takes for businesses to become a constituent action. Under the revised rules, they will only need to have been listed for three months – down from the current two-year requirement – before they can be added to the index. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most trusted voice reporting on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos