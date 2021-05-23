Broker in biggest EPS scandal sentenced to 14 years in prison

MANILA, Philippines Twenty-two years after the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) was rocked by the biggest scandal in its history, a local broker was convicted of illegal transactions related to the 1999 price manipulation scam involving BW Resources Corp.

Pasig City Regional Magistrates’ Court (RTC) sentenced Johnny Yap, then president, sales manager and director of Solar Securities Inc., to 14 years in prison for transactions that led to a dizzying 1462 surge. % of the company’s share price. BW deficit stock in a single year. Yap was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 million pesos.

The decision marked the first-ever court conviction by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the BW scandal that had since catalyzed a series of governance reforms.

In more than two decades, the corporate regulator has chased after a number of brokers and investors linked to the BW scandal, including businessman Dante Tan, who had close ties to the chairman of the Joseph Estrada era and has featured prominently in a number of commercial transactions during these. short-term administration.

Estrada was indicted for corruption in November 2000. He was ousted in a popular power uprising in January of the following year and was convicted of looting in 2007. He was pardoned by his successor, the President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and was able to relaunch her policy. career, as mayor of the city of Manila for two terms until 2019.

Primarily motivated by speculation that Macau casino mogul Stanley Ho would enter as an investor, shares of BW soared to 12.50 pesos per share in October 1999, from just 80 centavos at the start. of the same year.

Washing sales

In a 19-page decision dated May 7, Judge Ira Fritzie Cruz-Rojo of Pasig RTC Branch 67 found Yap guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of violating section 26 (a) (I) (1) of the Revised Securities Act, now Section 24.1 (a) (i) of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), which prohibits fraud, manipulation and insider trading of any publicly traded listed company.

The court ruled that Solar had taken 142 counts of washing sales, or transactions in which the buyer and seller of the stock shared an owner, with the aim of creating a false and artificial appearance of stock market activity in the volume and price of BW. These were orders to buy and sell BW shares during the months of June and October 1999.

The court gave weight to the findings of a special operations group formed by the SEC in August 2000, which showed that Solars transactions were wash sales not only because the brokerage was both the buyer and the seller in all 71 buy orders and 71 sell orders. transactions, but also because the bids and auctions had been made at very short intervals.

[N]o Another conclusion can be drawn but that these series of business transactions were executed with the intention of creating a false or deceptive appearance of active trading or a deceptive appearance in relation to the BW stock market, the ruling states.

To manipulate the market

Undoubtedly, the transactions in question were knowingly executed by Solar for no other purpose than to manipulate the market.

The RTC ruled that Yap, as Solars’ compliance officer, has a duty to ensure that the company complies with regulations and legal requirements relating to its business transactions. Yap was therefore deemed to have directly or indirectly executed the illegal transactions.

The court also found that the transactions did not involve any change in beneficial ownership, citing evidence that Solar had paid the price offered to sell BW shares. If Solar Securities and Yap were selling shares for different clients than those who bid or buy clients, the court noted that no allegation or evidence was ever presented to demonstrate this.

In fact, no commission was paid and / or earned in any of these transactions, which totally negates any appearance that Solar was transacting for its clients, the ruling noted. involving BW stock at that time, reflecting active trading in that stock. Only about 1.47 percent had been incorrectly identified as washing sales.

He argued in court that, since the current trading system, MakTrade was the one that determined the best bid or offer among the queued orders, it was highly impossible for him or Solar to physically manipulate the correspondence. of these offers and offers.

Considering the daily average of 50,000 trading transactions in the stock market that were happening at a rapid pace, Yap also argued that it was unlikely to manipulate BW trading, citing the 71 trades as mere coincidence.

Live cases

For its part, the SEC is still pursuing other cases handled by different branches of the Pasig RTC in connection with the BW scandal. Other pending court cases include charges against Dante Tan. A court case that linked Tan to BW insider trading and stock price manipulation was, however, dismissed by the Pasig RTC. The RTC’s decision was initially upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2005, but the appeal court overturned its decision in 2009. Criminal charges had been restored against Tan and four other respondents.

Although this is the first conviction relating to the BW scam, the case marks the fifth conviction under the CBC since its enactment in 2000. Previous convictions have primarily concerned fraudulent investment scams, including a 2015 ruling against Rosario and Saturnino Baladjay, who were sentenced to a total of 455 years in prison and ordered to pay a total of 8 million pesos to the plaintiffs.

The BW scandal itself triggered a number of structural reforms in the capital market and changes in the securities law.

Questions raised about an alleged old boys club on the stock exchange led to the demutualization or conversion of the PES from a non-member club to a stock corporation.

