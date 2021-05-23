Business
FNF) The stock has gained 70% in the past year
The easiest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can do better than that by picking better-than-average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) rose 70% last year, clearly outperforming the market return by around 45% (not including dividends). It’s a solid performance by our standards! Long-term returns have not been as good, with the share price only 23% higher than three years ago.
While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are overly reactive dynamic systems and investors are not always rational. An imperfect but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.
In the past year, Fidelity National Financial increased its earnings per share (EPS) by 152%. It’s fair to say that the 70% share price gain has not kept pace with the growth in EPS. So it seems that the market has cooled on Fidelity National Financial, despite the growth. Interesting. This sense of caution is reflected in its (fairly low) P / E ratio of 6.36.
The image below shows how the EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more details).
We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the past year. With that said, most people see profit and revenue growth trends as a more meaningful guide for the business. It might be worth taking a look at our free Fidelity National Financial earnings, income and cash flow report.
What about dividends?
When looking at investment performance, it is important to consider the difference between total return to shareholders (TSR) and share price return. While the share price return reflects only the evolution of the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they have been reinvested) and the profit of any capital increase or spin. -off updated. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture of dividend paying stocks. In fact, Fidelity National Financial’s TSR for last year was 77%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company thus boosted the total back to shareholders.
A different perspective
It is nice to see that Fidelity National Financial shareholders have achieved a total shareholder return of 77% over the past year. This includes the dividend. Given that the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter reaching 17% per year), it would appear that the stock’s performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic outlook might view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at the share price over the long term as an indicator of the performance of the company. But to really understand better, we have to take other information into account as well. Like risks, for example. Every company has them, and we’ve spotted 4 warning signs for Fidelity National Financial (of which 1 is significant!) that you need to know.
Please note that the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market-weighted average returns of stocks currently traded on US stock exchanges.
