No NEFT service available until 2 p.m. today: SBI informs customers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that banks’ online services are affected today (May 23) due to a technical upgrade. Speaking to Twitter, the nationwide lender said, “Important notice to our clients regarding RBI’s technical upgrade of NEFT.”

RBI will begin upgrading its NEFT systems after close of business on May 22, 2021. NEFT Internet Banking, YONO and YONO Lite services will not be available between 12:01 am and 2:00 pm on Sunday May 23, 2021. RTGS services will be available as usual, ”SBI said.

Information regarding NEFT’s technical upgrade on Sunday was first shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a notification earlier this week.

The central bank had urged lenders to inform their clients that NEFT transactions from 12:01 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 will remain unavailable due to the NEFT system upgrade.

“A technical upgrade of NEFT, aimed at improving performance and resiliency, is planned after the close of business on May 22, 2021. Therefore, the NEFT service will not be available from 12:01 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday. May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to operate as usual during this period. A similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18, 2021, “a statement from the RBI said.

SBI services such as online banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI were also affected due to maintenance activities between 10:45 p.m. on May 21, 2021, 1:15 a.m. on May 22, 2021 and between 2:40 and 6:10 a.m. on May 23. , 2021.

In a statement posted on SBI’s official Twitter account, he tweeted: “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 10:45 p.m. on May 21, 2021 and 1:15 a.m. on May 22, 2021 and between 2:40 and 6:10 a.m. on the 23rd. May 2021. During this period, Internet banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will remain unavailable. We ask our valued customers to support us in our efforts to provide a better banking experience, “he said.

