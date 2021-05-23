Stock market and government

Stock markets behave like governments of developing and least developed countries. Here, businesses are like ministers and members of parliament. And their outside shareholders or minority shareholders, both individuals and institutions, are like the citizens of the county and, at best, the opposition parties. In these countries, the ruling parties and their representatives – ministers and deputies try to keep opposition parties inactive either by force, repression or by division and rule. The same goes for family businesses that are owned by a few large founding shareholders. Apart from minority shareholders, that is to say that the citizens have no influence or control over the management which is captured by the members of the family, that is to say the large shareholders. They do not allow external shareholders to organize themselves. Therefore, we do not see any association of shareholders of both individuals and institutions.

In developed countries, on the contrary, these two parties – government and opposition are equally strong. Here the opposition is called the shadow government. Likewise, minority shareholders enjoy legal protection from the State. Institutional shareholders (opposition parties) have their strong associations and committees (Institutional Shareholders Committee and National Pension Fund in the UK, Council of Institutional Investors and CalPERS in the US). Studies show that 85% of public enterprises are family owned and hold more than 45% of the share capital. Institutions own about 20 percent. The remaining 35% is owned by mutual funds and individual shareholders. There are approximately 300,000 individual shareholders. Institutions own around 40 percent in developed countries, which speaks out against the opportunistic behavior of management and privileged shareholders. Institutions and individuals do not have a history of active shareholder activism in many developing countries.

In the least developed countries (LDCs), there is also an increasing participation of the business community in parliament and government. In Bangladesh, it is around 60 percent. Many banks are owned by MPs. The BGMEA hosted 29 garment industry owners who were elected MPs to the ninth parliament.

Owner-managers of family-owned businesses nationwide, even in publicly-traded companies, receive excess wages and benefits, key executives are family members or friends, there are no active independent directors and functional and audit committee. The absence of these control and governance mechanisms functions as weapons to abuse minority shareholders. The dividend is declared on average once every three years. Our tax regulations, the Income Tax Ordinance 1984 (Section 16B), introduced an additional tax on non-dividend paying corporations. There had been several scandals in the stock market. The annual reports of many companies are not available up to date on the website.

The minority shareholders are abused by the management which pays itself too much. Management tries to charge the company for personal expenses. The consumption of higher salaries, bonuses and benefits by management (founding directors) is a major cause of dividend denial to minority shareholders. They can use company assets for family purposes. Another way of abusing minority shareholders is related party transactions in favor of family shareholders. Assets are bought at an inflated price and sold at a lower price. Minority shareholders are excluded from management decisions, financial decisions and profit sharing. Our 1994 Companies Act (Articles 195 and 233) does not make effective provisions for minority shareholders. While there are provisions for minority shareholders to take legal action to investigate abuse, they cannot afford the cost of expensive lawsuits. There are studies showing that legal protection for shareholders further increases the stock market in terms of market capitalization to GDP, investment to GDP ratio, credit to the private sector, and stock turnover.

Just as citizens lose interest in voting in parliamentary elections, minority shareholders of Bangladeshi companies rarely participate in the AGM and vote. Unlike developed countries, there is no electronic voting system. In developed countries, there are both management-initiated (large shareholders) and shareholders-initiated (minority shareholders) agendas in the AGM, but in our case there are up to present no proof of agendas initiated by the shareholders. Thus, AGMs are simply legal and ornamental, but non-functional and effective.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the stock market regulator, is not fully governed according to internationally recognized governance principles. It does not have a single non-executive director. Above all, it does not make its financial statements public, which is a rare case in the world. In the UK, US and even Thailand, SECs are governed by majority independent non-executives. The importance of independent non-executives in good corporate governance is well documented around the world.

As the government offers very little space to opposition parties, so do businesses. Standing parliamentary committees in Bangladesh are chaired by MPs from government parties, while in developed countries they are chaired by MPs from opposition parties. Our companies employ one or two independent non-executive directors (outside directors) while in the UK independent non-executive directors form the majority on boards. Above all, the councils are chaired by non-managers.

As the public sector obtains certain privileges, so do publicly traded companies compared to private companies. Salaries and benefits for civil servants are much higher than in the private sector (more than twice according to available studies), especially in developing and least developed countries. Listed companies in Bangladesh pay corporate tax about 10 percent less than private companies (today it is 25 percent and 32.5 percent respectively). In developed countries, there is no difference in corporate tax rates between public and private enterprises, and wages and benefits in the public and private sector are also very similar.

Available studies show that the functioning of the stock markets depends on the functioning of the government, its parliament, its judiciary and its executive. Inclusive government, transparency and, overall, a competitive environment are prerequisites for the proper functioning of the stock market.

Dhiman Chowdhury, PhD, is Professor of Accounting at the University of Dhaka.

