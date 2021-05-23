F-150 pickup fans will embrace the electric – The Denver Post

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan On the outside, the electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks a lot like its popular gas version. Yet the resemblance is misleading. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making the expensive bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that helps transform the way the world drives.

Dubbed the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your home in the event of a power outage. Going from zero to 97 kilometers per hour will only take 4.5 seconds.

With a starting price close to $ 40,000 (before options), Ford has calculated that an electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle will appeal to the types of buyers who prefer rugged pickup trucks valued for their strength and durability. If successful, it could accelerate the country’s transition away from oil burners, a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s broad efforts to tackle climate change.

It’s a watershed moment for me, Ford CEO Jim Farley said of the electric truck, which was officially unveiled on Wednesday night. This is a very important transition for our industry.

For the Biden administration to prevail in its campaign for green energy manufacturing, it will need to overcome resistance as well as skepticism. Critics fear the loss of jobs in the auto industry following the abandonment of gasoline vehicles. Because EVs are so much simpler, fewer workers are needed to build them, and bottleneck supply chains could leave automakers running out of computer chips and vehicle batteries, as well as other parts. , for months or even years.

That said, a vehicle like the Lightning is so central to Biden’s politics that even before its official unveiling, he visited the Michigan Ford plant where it will be built starting next year. The president even drove the truck on a test track.

It’s going fast, he said.

For its part, Ford is taking a significant risk by investing so much capital in an electric version of a pickup that commands a huge and loyal following. In a typical year, Ford sells approximately 900,000 F-Series trucks nationwide. It has been America’s best-selling vehicle for almost four decades.

Gasoline-powered F-150s are staple products at job sites across the country, where workers carry equipment and materials and often don’t see the need to change. So it could be years before Ford realizes a return on its investment in an electric F-150. This year, through April, the company sold only 10,000 of its new F-150 gas-electric hybrids, just over 6% of total F-150 sales.

Still, the introduction of a capable electric truck at a fairly reasonable price could potentially produce the breakthrough that will attract many more people to battery-powered vehicles of all sizes, said Ivan Drury, senior director of Edmunds.com.

If you pick a vehicle in the industry that will do it, it’s going to be this one, Drury said. I expect this to be a home run, and I expect it to really convert the minds of many consumers. “

At the same time, the electric truck, due in showrooms by the middle of next year, comes at a time when American drivers remain reluctant to dump gasoline vehicles. As of April, automakers have sold approximately 108,000 all-electric vehicles in the United States. Although this is nearly double the number from the same period last year, electric vehicles still only account for 2% of vehicle sales in the United States, according to Edmunds.

In addition to Lightning, however, the growing number of all-electric offerings will help boost sales numbers. Automakers now sell 18 electric models in the United States; Drury expects 30 by the end of the year.

Certainly, Ford won’t stop building gasoline trucks for years to come. They remain a huge cash cow. A study by the Boston Consulting Group found that Series F generates $ 42 billion in annual revenue in the United States for the automaker more than entire companies like McDonalds, Nike or Netflix.

Initially, Ford expects Lightning customers to be primarily higher-income urban and suburban residents who rarely get off the road or use truck platforms to haul heavy items. But the company is planning a commercial version designed to make work more efficient. Ultimately, Farley expects sales to be balanced between professional and personal buyers.

But Ford may have a hard time selling it to people who build homes, maintain lawns, or remove snow.

Sounds good, but it’s not good for the type of business I’m in, said Jimmie Williams, owner of a landscaping business on Chicagos South Side. He doesn’t think the battery will have enough battery life to last the 12-14 hours his crews sometimes work while maintaining around 700 properties.

Hell with its three gasoline-powered vans, in part because it plows snow in the winter, when cold weather can limit the range of electric vehicles.

Others are not ready yet but may be convinced to change in the future.

Maybe when I retired, joked Steven Realy, foreman for a subdivision sub-contractor in Pittsfield Township, Michigan.

Realy, 28, whose company uses diesel trucks to haul equipment and construction materials, doesn’t think an electric truck will do the job now, but maybe in the future.

When the electric takes off more than it is right now, ”he said,“ I could see myself owning one, definitely.

Still, it can be difficult to persuade some people to give up the big gasoline engines they are used to.

I love my V-8, Anthony Lane, a 26-year-old plumber in the same development, said from the driver’s seat of his shiny Chevrolet Silverado.

Aside from a loading port and a Lightning sticker, Ford’s new truck looks like a standard F-150. It was intentional. Ford wants the Lightning to be seen as just as capable as the gasoline versions, if not better.

Even the base version of the electric F-150, with two rows of seats and an estimated range of 230 miles per battery charge, can carry up to a ton in its bed. A top-of-the-line Lightning with a longer-range battery can tow around 10,000 pounds, which works out to many gasoline trucks, while dropping around 3,000 pounds lighter than Fords V-8 engines.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the truck is its price, which Ford says is roughly equal to a comparably equipped gasoline F-150. With a federal tax credit of up to $ 7,500 still available on Ford electric vehicles, the base price drops to around $ 32,500. That’s below the cheapest gasoline-powered F-150 with a crew cab, which starts at around $ 37,000.

The Lightning has a front trunk with outlets for power tools and lights at work or camping sites. And if the electricity goes out, it can run your home for up to three days, which Farley expects to be a big selling point.

Competition for Lightning is looming. General Motors says it is working on an electric Silverado. Stellantis is developing an electric Ram. Tesla’s Angular Cybertruck is slated for release this year. And startups Bollinger Motors, Nikola, Rivian, and Lordstown Motors have trucks in the works.

Everyone will face an inevitable hurdle in finding buyers: brand loyalty. Truckers are often left with one business for life. Sometimes they choose a brand because it has been part of the family for years, even generations.

I’m not a Ford guy, said Lane, the plumber. I drive Chevys all my life.

Once General Motors comes out with an electric Silverado, Lane could consider a change.

I’ll probably stick with the gas, ”he says. “But if they go all-electric, I’ll probably have the Chevrolet.