Why Ethereum is booming – and could surpass Bitcoin





Everyone is talking about Ethereum. Here’s why. Ethereum has already jumped about 330% this year. On January 1, Ethereum was worth around $ 735, and as of today, it’s worth around $ 3,130, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It peaked at over $ 4,300 on May 12, but has fallen in recent days. Indeed, we have seen a drop in cryptocurrency prices across the board this week. This was prompted by the announcement by Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns. In addition, Indian banks are cracking down on crypto and the IRS is investigating famous international cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Ethereum did not come out of the fall unscathed, although it is still up 30% month-over-month. What is Ethereum and why is it increasing? Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Unlike its big brother Bitcoin, Ethereum is a programmable digital currency. It’s faster and more flexible than Bitcoin Ascent’s Picks for Top Online Stock Brokers Find the best stock broker for you from these top picks. Whether you are looking for a special sign-up offer, exceptional customer support, $ 0 commissions, intuitive mobile apps or more, you will find a broker to meet your trading needs. See the choices Here are some of the reasons Ethereum is booming: It manages smart contracts: These self-executing contracts are the reason investors like Mark Cuban love Ethereum. It is a coded contract that can be executed automatically when certain conditions are met. Imagine an insurance policy that paid off without you even having to make a claim. This is just a potential use of this code. Smart contracts also generate non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Sales of NFT – digital collectibles – have skyrocketed this year as they allow digital artists and other creators to profit from their works. Smart contracts in NFTs contain information about copyright and royalties.

It is a DeFi platform: Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, so other currencies and applications can be built on its network. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is another blockchain application that launched this year. This means that you no longer need a bank account to borrow, lend, or earn interest on your money. According to State of the DApps, a directory of decentralized applications, around 80% of available applications are currently on the Ethereum network.

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, so other currencies and applications can be built on its network. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is another blockchain application that launched this year. This means that you no longer need a bank account to borrow, lend, or earn interest on your money. According to State of the DApps, a directory of decentralized applications, around 80% of available applications are currently on the Ethereum network. Eth 2 is on the way: Eth 2 is a long-awaited Ethereum upgrade that is being rolled out in stages. This promises to make Ethereum more secure, more scalable, and more environmentally friendly. The hope is that the shift to a more sustainable mining model will happen this year. Could Ethereum surpass Bitcoin? It’s a good question. After Bitcoin’s extraordinary growth story, everyone is looking for the next Bitcoin, and Ethereum is a strong candidate. Ethereum is only six years old – Bitcoin is now 12 years old. It is not entirely fair to look at the price of Bitcoin while it was at the same stage as the market has changed so much since then. Additionally, when Bitcoin soars, so does the rest of the market, including Ethereum. But in 2015, when Bitcoin was also six, it was worth around $ 250. Ethereum currently costs over $ 3,000. However, in recent weeks Bitcoin has fallen while Ethereum has hit new highs. This is because the market is starting to recognize that Bitcoin and Ethereum do very different things. First Comer Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that people are starting to see as a form of digital gold. It’s extremely secure, but it can’t do much more than it already does. Additionally, Bitcoin’s carbon footprint is cause for concern – mining the coin currently consumes as much energy as a large country like Egypt.

In contrast, Ethereum still has room to grow. We are just starting to see the business applications of smart contracts and DeFi. Eth 2 will help the platform meet growing demand and move to a more sustainable mining model. The bigger question is what will happen to the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. These are very volatile and unpredictable investments. For every expert who predicts that the price of Ethereum or Bitcoin will continue to rise, there is one more who says this is a bubble that could collapse completely. That is why it is advisable to only invest the money that you can afford to lose and invest for the long term. If you buy Ethereum today and the market goes down, you want to be able to hold on until the price goes up again. If you’ve tied up money, you need to pay your rent or cover an unforeseen emergency, you might have to sell at a loss. Ethereum may not be the next Bitcoin, but it can be a strong choice on its own – it all depends on your personal investment goals and tolerance for risk. Keep in mind that a lot could happen, especially if Eth 2 doesn’t deliver as expected or if the United States introduces strict cryptocurrency regulations. Buy your first shares: do it the smart way Once you have chosen one of our top rated brokers, you should make sure that you are purchasing the good stocks. We believe there is no better place to start Stock market advisor, our company’s flagship stock selection service, The Motley Fool. You’ll get two new stock picks each month from legendary investors and Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner, along with 10 Starting Stocks and Best Buys Now. Over the past 17 years, average stock selection by Stock Advisors has returned 582% over 4.5 times that of the S&P 500! (as of 05/03/2021). Learn more and get started today with a special discount for new members. Start investing

