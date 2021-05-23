Stock markets, millions of little dramas boil down to a glut





NEW YORK: Angst has been the story of the stock market lately. It’s skyrocketing, it’s plunging, and all the while, investors worry about extremely high valuations and dump into data to figure out when inflation will bring down the house of cards. But sometimes, like now, the problem is much simpler than that: too much supply and not enough demand. The companies raised more than $ 170 billion through initial public offerings on U.S. stock exchanges in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. IPOs are so hot that they are on track to surpass the $ 180 billion of previous years, the most since at least the financial crisis of 2008. But as the market voraciously consumed the early 2020s, tastes change. The Renaissance IPO ETF (ticker IPO), which tracks new public companies, is down 9.3% this year after climbing 107% in 2020. While the market as a whole has held up so far, There is an ever-present threat of a seemingly endless supply of overwhelming precious demand. Yes, the S&P 500 is up almost 10% since the start of the year. But it has fallen almost 2% from the all-time high it reached earlier this month. “There is definitely something about the idea that demand for stocks is moderating,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. The IPO window is always wide open until it closes with a bang. This makes it a self-correcting part of the market. The flow of funds reflects this diminishing appetite. While exchange-traded funds have taken in $ 288 billion since the start of the year, the largest – the $ 355 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker symbol SPY) – has lost $ 12.5 billion. Even with IPOs at a record pace, the recent stock market turmoil is starting to scare off some potential issuers. At least two scheduled listings have been delayed this month due to volatility. If this were to become a trend, or if the debut started to be canceled, that would be a worrying sign, Colas said. “When the deals start to close, you’ll know the supply of the market equation is starting to reset,” Colas said. The bulk of the IPO offering comes from a boom in special purpose acquisition companies. Blank check lists represent more than half of the market this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But PSPCs have struggled in recent weeks. The SPAC IPOX index, which tracks the performance of a large group of blank check companies, has plunged nearly 23% from its peak in mid-February. Beyond the imbalance between supply and demand, there is also a problem with the types of businesses that are entering the market. According to Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners, many of the recent IPOs have been tech companies with weak fundamentals. “The supply and demand problem is real, but it is exacerbated by the fact that the majority of companies are into technology – and the kind of technology that is not available for most of the ratios reviewed by investors, Forrest said. this year, IPOs have indefinite time frames for profit. – Bloomberg







