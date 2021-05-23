Australian government fund criticized for investment in Rex Bionics in New Zealand





Business May 23, 2021

The company’s exoskeletons are designed to help wheelchair users. Photo / Rex Bionics

An Australian government fund faces tough questions after investing millions in a struggling New Zealand biotech company. The Sydney Morning Herald reported today that Australia’s Bioscience Managers, appointed as the manager of the Turnbull government’s $ 250 million Biomedical Translation Fund, have invested around $ 6 million in the Kiwi Rex Bionics company. . This despite the fact that Rex Bionics employs only one person in Australia and does not conduct any clinical trials there. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that all research, development and manufacturing for the company, which makes exoskeletons for wheelchair users, remains in New Zealand. The criticism has arisen because the fund is forced to invest in companies that have most of their employees and assets in Australia, or plan to use up all of the initial investment in Australia. Rex Bionics was founded in New Zealand in 2007, before being listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2014. The Herald previously reported that Rex was a recipient of funding from Callaghan Innovation, receiving research and development grants totaling $ 2.9 million prior to its listing in 2014. The company quickly hit a few speedbumps, seeing its share price drop from 138 British pence to 70 pence due to delays in its business sales plans. Subsequently, the company fell into new trouble as the struggle to sell its $ 150,000 exoskeletons continued. In 2017, the company announced it would exit the London Stock Exchange as shares plunged to 6.5 pence. Related Articles The company’s plight has led Financial Times columnist Kate Burgess to call it a “sorry tale” and the proceeds as bearing “a striking resemblance to The Wrong Trousers, the Aardman animation that ends with the characters Wallace and Gromit paying off. their debts while the awkward techno pants come out of a trash can and sink alone into the sunset “. In his column, Burgess also noted that the company had only sold seven units in the year until March 2015 and three in the six months until September, meaning it was almost out of stock. liquidity. As the struggles continued, the company said it would likely need external funds to keep operating after struggling to raise capital to pay for a prototype it was working on. It was at this point that Australian fund BioScience Managers threw a lifeline to the company in exchange for control of the company. Dr Jodie Marquez, an Australian scientist who has studied the company’s products, told the Sydney Morning Herald while being celebrated as an Australian company, it never was. “It has always been New Zealand’s. But now we claim it as an Australian, we have invested in it,” she said. Rex chief executive Charles Carignan answered questions from the publication, saying the company is now based in Melbourne with plans to increase staff in Australia. He further explained that travel restrictions over the past year had made it difficult to pursue these projects.

