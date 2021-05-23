Amazon shuts down Connecticut construction site after finding seven apparent nooses





Police in Windsor, Connecticut, said the knots were found placed around the construction site as of April 27. The police department said it was investigating the incidents as potential hate crimes with the FBI’s Civil Rights Division.

The company will temporarily shut down the site “at least until Monday” until further security measures can be put in place, Amazon representative Brad Griggs said at a press conference on the site. Thursday.

Amazon and its development partners are offering a $ 100,000 reward to anyone who can help identify an author.

“Hate, racism and discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace, whether under construction like the building behind us, or in our fully operational facilities,” said Griggs said.

First slipknot found in an area not covered by cameras The first noose was reported on April 27. It was suspended from a steel beam in an area “accessible to hundreds of employees of various companies” and not covered by surveillance cameras, Windsor police said in a press release, adding that the security of the site The team “documented the incident, removed and thrown the noose.” After the discovery of the first apparent noose, site general contractor RC Anderson held a safety meeting and discrimination awareness training for all employees on site the next day, Windsor Police said. On April 29, detectives returned to the construction site and found “five additional ropes that could be interpreted as knots” placed on different floors of the building, police said. On May 19, police discovered another apparent noose hanging from beams suspended at the site. There has been “no other message, markings or other form of communication in or around the facility that would provide information about the intent or target of these nodes,” the Windsor Police Department said in a report. press release April 29. “We are united in condemning these heinous and intolerant acts,” according to a statement released Thursday by Windsor Police. “Knots are hateful and are meant to inflict emotional pain on people of color. We support all of our residents to strengthen the inclusiveness of Windsor (where) every person is welcomed and valued.” Confederate flags, racist remarks A 55-year-old black foreman who worked on the construction site for a few months said workers there had been the victims of racist incidents before. “I have seen Confederate flags on people’s hats, in the backs of their cars. I have personally heard racial remarks made (not) only to my people but also to other races,” said Carlos Best at Thursday’s press conference. “And I would like to say that it was an everyday thing here at work that you had to deal with. “We are not here to play games. The NAACP, once again, was founded in 1909 to stop the lynchings taking place in the South. And we will continue to fight these symbols of terrorism and the individuals who want to hurt and harm our people, ”Scot X Esdaile, Connecticut NAACP president, said at Thursday’s press conference. Nooses have long symbolized the horrific history of lynchings in America . The findings at Windsor add to a string of other recent incidents of coast at coast , including the widely disseminated Noose discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only black driver on the top NASCAR circuit. No suspect or person of interest in the Windsor incident was announced on Saturday.

