Facebook Inc (FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold $ 2.9 million in shares





Bloomberg Risks of bubbles test China’s commitment not to drastically change policy (Bloomberg) – Despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China and house prices are skyrocketing, prompting officials to revive the idea of ​​a national property tax. A surge in commodity prices has boosted promises to increase domestic supply, strengthen market surveillance, and crack down on speculation and hoarding. Quick wins challenge central banks’ ability to contain inflation without raising borrowing costs or drastically changing monetary policy – – something the People’s Bank of China said it would avoid. The risk is that governments trying to curb price increases will not be enough, forcing central banks to move to a vulnerable time for domestic consumption, which would be a shock to the financial markets of countries, which assess in a relatively scenario. benign. The 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest level in eight months, while the benchmark CSI 300 stock index is the least volatile since January. The calm contrasts with the rest of the world, where investors are increasingly obsessed with the reaction of central banks to the threat of an overheating global economy tightening macroeconomic policy – it’s a real challenge For the Chinese government, said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore, more than 15 months after the pandemic forced China to cut rates and inject billions yuan into the financial system, policymakers in Beijing are – like many others around the world – facing the consequences. As the global economic recovery accelerates, some are forced to act due to inflation: Brazil in March became the first Group of 20 country to raise borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit not. Even Iceland raised a short-term rate in May. Others, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have insisted that the price spikes are only temporary. The BPC also downplayed inflation concerns in its first quarter monetary report, released shortly after data showed factory prices jumped 6.8% in April – the fastest pace. rapid since 2017. rise in producer prices because few products are priced in the country. There isn’t much China can do, and even a tightening of monetary policy won’t be able to change the situation, said David Qu, Chinese economist at Bloomberg Economics. – Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access more information Within days, further gains could push companies to pass higher costs on to consumers, who are already spending less than expected. Analysts from Huachuang Securities Co. said in a May 9 report that the prices of consumer goods, such as household appliances and furniture, as well as electric vehicles and food, were rising. Yet there is little evidence of demand-side pressures, with core inflation eliminating volatile food and energy costs, quite moderate. The threat of inflation – associated with a fragile economy – tends to to be bad news for stocks because of how it erodes corporate earnings and, for bonds, it reduces the value of future cash flows. The acceleration in prices devastated the Chinese bond market in 2019 and contributed to a sharp sell-off in equities in early 2016. Significant how seriously this threat is taken, the Chinese cabinet said on Wednesday that more effort was needed. be deployed to fight against rising commodity prices. A PBOC official said China should allow the yuan to appreciate to offset the impact of rising import prices, according to an article published on Friday. The currency is trading near an almost three-year high against the dollar. Imported inflation is a headache for Chinese leaders already facing the risks caused by a surge in capital inflows. In recent years, Beijing has opened up investment channels to allow more funds to enter its financial system. The aim was to use the weight of foreign institutions to anchor its markets and stabilize its currency, but record liquidity released by global central banks in the wake of the pandemic is now putting pressure on prices in China. The main securities regulator, Yi Huiman, said in March that the large flows of hot money into China must be strictly controlled. In the same month, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was very worried that asset bubbles in foreign markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Deciding whether the recent price spikes are temporary or a permanent move towards sustained inflation is Chinese policy. manufacturers have to fight. For now, Beijing’s current approach of pushing, increasing supply and penalizing speculation appears to be targeted on the former.It is still too early to say whether China can contain the surge in producer prices, and if it can’t, if it will impact consumer prices, said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Much of this inflation is imported – it is not something that can be solved by the PBOC. Subscribe now to stay ahead of the most trusted source of business information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos