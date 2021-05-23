Business
Royal Caribbean has submitted its first plan to CDC to seek approval for test cruises
The first test cruises could arrive as soon as possible.
After securing port deals, Royal Caribbean has confirmed that it has submitted the first test cruise plan to the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley has confirmed that the first such plan has been sent to CDC for approval, so the cruise line can begin mock trips.
Posting on Facebook, Mr Bayley has jumped on a wave of optimism sweeping the cruise industry lately, announcing that Royal Caribbean is taking its next major step.
“Yesterday, Royal Caribbean submitted the first of several port / sanitary plans to the CDC which are required to receive approval for simulated trips that must precede approval for scheduled cruises.”
Mr Bayley did not specify which port or vessel was part of the request.
The cruise line announced new crossings to Alaska in the summer of 2021 on the same day this CDC request was announced.
Simulated voyages are the test crossings mandated by the CDC to receive clearance for a cruise ship to depart from the United States.
As part of the CDC’s Conditional Control of Navigation (CSO) Framework, cruise lines must first obtain an agreement with each port for the health and safety of crew, passengers and port personnel.
So far, Royal Caribbean has entered into port agreements with at least two ports: Port Canaveral and Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale). Other port agreements may also be in place, but they have not been publicly disclosed.
Once the request is sent, the CDC says it will respond to submissions within 5 business days. According to the CDC, it expects to quickly approve applications that are both complete and specific.
CDC may deny the request to conduct a simulated trip if the cruise ship operator does not comply with any of the CDC’s requirements for COVID-19 mitigation on board cruise ships, technical instructions or orders , or if, as determined by the CDC, the simulated trip does not provide adequate guarantees to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for all participants. The CDC may also supervise and inspect any aspect of the simulated trip, including by in-person or remote means allowing visual observation.
In the meantime, Mr Bayley has promised that more news will be available soon, “In the days and weeks to come, we will be announcing more exciting news for all of our crew and all of our loyal guests.”
What is a test cruise?
This announcement from Mr Bayley is the closest step to restarting Royal Caribbean cruises from the United States.
Test cruises are when cruise lines can operate ships with volunteer passengers in order to prove that their new protocols are working.
Read more: Here’s how to sign up to volunteer for a Royal Caribbean Test Cruise
Simulated crossings will need to meet CDC certification expectations, which includes a variety of protocols, exercises and simulations all aimed at ensuring that vessels can be operated safely and meet any health needs on board.
These volunteers will help test Royal Caribbean’s new health protocols and ensure the new rules work as intended.
So far, at least 200,000 people have signed up to volunteer on a test cruise.
Royal Caribbean has also worked hard to get crew members vaccinated by bringing its ships to U.S. ports to get vaccinated.
