Company Highlights | Overview of the main economic stories

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan – The electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks a lot like its popular gasoline version. Yet the resemblance is misleading. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making the expensive bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that helps transform the way the world drives. Dubbed the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your home in the event of a power outage. If he succeeds, he could accelerate the country’s transition away from oil burners.

DETROIT – Ford is forming a joint venture that will build two North American factories to manufacture batteries for about 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of the decade. The deal with Korean battery maker SK Innovation was announced on Thursday. It sets up a possible showdown between the companies and the United Auto Workers, which issued a statement claiming Ford has a moral obligation to ensure factory workers receive union wages. The joint venture called BlueOvalSK is the start of Ford’s plan to vertically integrate key elements of the electric vehicle supply chain. The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding, but details on ownership structure, factory locations and union representation have yet to be worked out.

Oatly, the world’s largest oat milk company, raised $ 1.4 billion in an IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Oatly valued its shares at $ 17 each before the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly $ 10 billion. Its shares then jumped 24% when trading began on Thursday. The closed nearly 19%. It is the latest step in the rapid growth of oat milk, which is winning over consumers – and big name investors like Oprah Winfrey – with the message that it is healthier and more environmentally sustainable than the cow milk. US oat milk sales jumped 131% from a year ago, according to Nielsen.

JPMorgan Chase will make another attempt to fix healthcare after a push with two other corporate giants disbanded earlier this year. The bank said Thursday it had created a new business focused on improving care for around 285,000 people through its employer-sponsored health plan. Morgan Health will start with $ 250 million for investment and veteran health policy as CEO, former Clinton administration official Dan Mendelson. The announcement comes months after the shutdown of a similar business backed by retail giant Amazon and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway JP Morgan. The Small Business Index rose 14.12 points, or 0 , 6%, at 2207.76.

Mortgage rates rose this week, pushing the 30-year benchmark home loan to 3% for the first time since mid-April. Signs of the economy recovering from the pandemic recession and a surge in inflation rocked the stock markets.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the average 30-year benchmark mortgage rate rose to 3% from 2.94% last week. Around the same time last year, the long-term rate was 3.24%.