SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law firm Pomerantz reminds shareholders who have suffered losses on their investment in Canoo Inc., the class action and the upcoming deadline





New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canoo, Inc. (formerly Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV) (“Canoo” or the “Company” ) (NASDAQ: GOEV) (NASDAQ: GOEVW) (NASDAQ: HCAC) (NASDAQ: HCACW) and some of its executives. The class action suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and registered as 21-cv-03080, is in the name of a group consisting of all persons and entities other than the defendants who have purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Common shares and / or warrants of Canoo from August 18, 2020 to March 29, 2021 inclusive (the “Class Action Period”), seeking to recover damages in accordance with Articles 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15 USC 78j (b) and 78t (a), and rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (the “Class”). If you are a shareholder who purchased Canoo common stock and / or warrants during the Class Period, you have until June 1, 2021 to ask the court to appoint you as the class lead plaintiff. . A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased. [Click here for information about joining the class action] Canoo is a Delaware corporation and maintains its principal management offices in 19951 Mariner Avenue, Torrance, California. The Company was incorporated in Delaware on August 6, 2018 and completed its initial public offering in March 2019. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a business combination with a particular focus on businesses industrial, technological and infrastructure sectors. These companies are referred to as “blank check” companies or special purpose acquisition companies (“SPAC”). In December 2020, the Company entered into a business combination with Canoo Holdings Limited (the “Business Combination”). The story continues The merged company aims to be a mobility technology company that develops electric vehicles (“EV”). The common shares and warrants of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “GOEV” and “GOEVW”, respectively. Prior to December 22, 2020, the Company’s common shares and warrants traded under the symbols “HCAC” and “HCACW”, respectively. The complaint alleges that throughout the period of the action, the defendants made materially false and / or misleading statements, and did not disclose material adverse facts regarding the business, operations and prospects of the company. Specifically, the defendants did not disclose to investors: (i) the company’s engineering services were not a viable business, would not provide significant revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) that the Company would no longer focus on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) therefore, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times. On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo issued a press release (“Q4 Release”) reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The Q4 version removed the language touting its “model” unique commercial ”by simply stating:“ Canoo has developed revolutionary electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with daring design innovations and pioneering technologies ”. On the same day, during an earnings call to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, Canoo executives confirmed that the company was radically changing its business model and it was revealed that Canoo’s CFO was being replaced. In response to this news, Canoo shares fell $ 2.50 (or 21.2%) after closing at $ 11.80 per share on March 29, 2021 to close at $ 9.30 per share on March 30. 2021, on a significant volume. Pomerantz, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Paris, is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of class actions in securities. Today, more than 80 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition it established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous indemnities of several millions of dollars on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomerantzlaw.com CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84948

