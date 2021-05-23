Reduce the risk of errors and scams when moving

Moving is one of the most stressful tasks a person will ever undertake.

Better Business Bureau can reduce hassle by helping consumers find trusted movers and providing tips to reduce the risk of mistakes or scams.

In 2020, consumers across the country searched bbb.org for moving and storage companies over 2 million times last year and filed around 8,000 complaints with BBB. BBB Scam Tracker received 230 reports of on-the-go scams last year, which were fully investigated by BBB last year.

Common complaints were about damaged or missing items, invoices that were higher than estimated, late deliveries and, in some cases, goods held hostage for additional payments.

A woman from Florissant told BBB in September 2020 that a local moving company damaged much of their furniture in a recent move, using insufficient padding in their truck. She said the owner initially offered to repair the damage, but then stopped answering calls. The company did not respond to his complaint.

Finding a reliable mover is the first step to a stress-free move. We encourage consumers to verify movers with BBB and to read and understand contracts with the moving company. Then there should be few, if any, surprises.

BBB Company Profiles are available on bbb.org for over 20,000 companies that provide moving or related services. These profiles list all customer complaints registered against businesses and how they were resolved, along with contact details and a grade from A + to F.

An interstate mover must be licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (protectyourmove.gov). Movers who operate in a single state are regulated by the government of that state. In Missouri, check with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Red flags when hiring movers include:

• Movers who do not do an on-site inspection of your household goods and give an estimate – especially a very low one – over the phone or by email.

• Movers who ask for money or a large deposit before moving.

• Movers who do not provide you with a copy of “Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move”, a booklet that movers are required to provide to clients planning interstate moves.

• Company websites that have no address and no information on the registration or insurance of a mover.

• Movers who claim all items are covered by their insurance.

• Phone calls were answered with a generic “mover” or “moving company” rather than a business name.

• Offices or warehouses in poor condition or non-existent.

• On moving day, a rental truck arrives rather than a company owned or fleet branded truck.

Here are some tips for hiring a mover:

• Get at least three written home quotes. Be skeptical of estimates received online or over the phone. Remember, the lowest estimate can be an unrealistic offer that can cost you dearly in the end.

• Know your rights. Learn more at protectyourmove.gov or with your state attorney general’s office.

• Make sure the mover has insurance. Insurance should cover your goods during transport. However, you might want to consider getting full coverage (insurance), which can increase the upfront cost but could save you headaches after the move. Make sure you understand what the insurance covers, if the items will be repaired or replaced, or if you will be offered a cash settlement that you can use to repair or replace the item on your own.

Michelle Gleba is the Mid-Missouri Regional Director for Better Business Bureau.