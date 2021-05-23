Bullish in the health or pharmacy sector? How to invest the cheapest way

The second wave of Covid-19 has already shattered us all and warnings have been issued of the impending third wave. The speed at which the second wave spread took everyone by surprise and shock.

This made us all aware of the importance and insufficiency of the country’s medical infrastructure. This awareness will push governments to make huge investments in the health sector in the years to come. Rising health infrastructure is not a short-term task that can be completed in a matter of months. It will take us years in total to put in place a reputable level of infrastructure.

In addition, healthcare is a sector that must constantly innovate to remain relevant. The innovations concern the treatment process as well as the diagnostic and treatment methods used for the treatment of the patient. Innovations require constant investment and expense.

Projects like Ayushman Bharat will dramatically increase the demand for hospital infrastructure as well as other dependent services such as diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. All of this will open up huge opportunities for companies engaged in various activities related to the health sector.

Since the health infrastructure includes various activities related to health services and there are hundreds of companies engaged in providing these services, it is not possible for an average investor to identify and invest in companies that have the potential to perform better.

In order to measure the performance of various sectors, NSE and BSE have designed various indices. NSE has Nifty Healthcare Index to measure the performance of the healthcare industry. The Nifty Healthcare Index represents various companies engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical equipment and tools and those that operate hospitals. It is represented by 20 leading companies active in the above four segments of healthcare.

Since you cannot invest directly in the index or invest in virtually all of the companies that make up the index, mutual fund companies offer you passive systems that mimic various indices. In order to meet the needs of investors to invest in the healthcare sector, the ICICI Prudential mutual fund has launched a new fund offering of Nifty Healthcare Index Exchange Traded Exchange (ETF). This gives you the opportunity to invest in the top 20 companies in the industry without having to do any research. It will not be out of place to point out that the Nifty Healthcare Index outperformed the Nifty 50 Index 6 times out of 10 until 2021.

Why invest via ETF

Exchange-traded funds are generally units of systems that track a particular index fund but are traded on an exchange. ETFs are therefore passive funds that mimic an index. Gone are the days when schemes constantly beat the benchmark index and so investors have started investing in passive funds.

Investing in an ETF is very profitable because the fund management fees of the ETF are significantly lower than those of the actively managed fund. Additionally, as ETFs are traded in real time reflecting the movement of a particular segment of the market at any given time, this gives you the opportunity to profit from the intraday volatility of the market. This opportunity is not available for investments made through non-ETF mutual fund schemes, as transactions in such schemes are made at the single net asset value obtained after market close. To invest in an ETF, you must have a trading account with a stock broker as well as a demat account.

ICICI prudential ETF is an equity oriented system, so any capital gains realized on the transfer of these ETFs will be taxed at concessional rates. Any gain made on the transfer / sale of these ETFs within one year will be taxed at 15% and will also be eligible for a rebate under Section 87A in the event that the total taxable income does not exceed five lakhs.

Profits made on the sale of these ETFs after 12 months are taxed at the flat rate of 20% after initial exemption of one lakh. The initial one lakh exemption is available for all profits made on all listed stocks and equity-focused mutual funds like this ETF taken together.

The author is a tax and investment expert and can be reached at [email protected]

