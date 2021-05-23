Millions of Air India passenger data breached in cyberattack





In today’s shocking news, as many as 4.5 million Air India passengers have had their data compromised in a cyber attack. The attack took place earlier this year and leaked sensitive information such as passport details and credit numbers. The data breach was part of an attack on the air information company SITA in February. Massive Yesterday, it was revealed that millions of Air India travelers had their data breached in an attack in February. According to India time, the carrier estimates that 4.5 million passengers have had their confidential information stolen. Worryingly, the data collected is not limited to the data and names of frequent travelers, but also includes birth data, passport information and credit card numbers. Passwords remained protected in the leak. The breach affects “personal data of certain passengers” traveling with the airline from August 2011 to February 2021. The nearly 10-year window explains why millions of data have been lost due to the issue. In a statement informing the public of the violation, the airline said: “This is to inform that SITA PSS, our passenger service system data processor (which is responsible for storing and processing passenger personal information) had recently been the subject of a cybersecurity attack leading to a personal data leak of certain passengers … we had received the first notification in this regard from our subcontractor on February 25, 2021, we would like to point out that the identity of the persons concerned was not communicated to us by our subcontractor as of March 25 and April 5. “ Bigger Although Air India was the last airline to notify travelers of the violations, it was not the only one to be shaken. SITA is an IT giant in the aeronautics industry, present in 90% of international destinations. With over 400 members, the company’s portfolio includes all members of Star Alliance and many other airlines. This made Febrarary’s data breach of great concern to flyers around the world. Affected airlines include: American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Air New Zealand, SAS, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines, etc. However, the real list could be much longer given SITA’s ties to global airlines. Sources said the violation could include one world and all Star Alliance airlines. Air India is just the most recent airline to report its own data loss. Notably, most carriers said only frequent flyer information was compromised, with passenger personal data safe. This means that Air India could be the airline most affected by this violation. New concerns In recent years, cyber attacks on airlines have become more common. Carriers like Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Transavia, IndiGo, etc. have been affected by violations over the past three years (apart from the SITA leak). This sparked a new review of airline safety practices and even resulted in hefty fines. Expect a much closer examination of third-party vendors and internal data storage practices from here on out. What’s your take on airline data breaches? Have you been touched by it? Let us know in the comments.

