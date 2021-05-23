$ 554 million worth of products traded at IME in one week





Tehran – During the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), 861,793 tons of commodities worth $ 554 million were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME). According to a report by the Department of International Affairs and Public Relations of the EMI, the exchange traded on its mining and industrial floor 518,793 tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 350 million. On this floor, the IME sold 399,269 tons of steel, 1,120 tons of copper, 680 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 24 tons of precious metal concentrate, 106,000 tons of pellets and ore concentrate of iron, 480 tonnes of zinc, 100 tonnes of lead, 10,000 tonnes of sponge iron (DRI) and 4 kg of gold bars. The next trading floor was that of petroleum and petrochemicals with 338,363 tonnes of products sold on its domestic and export wells, valued at more than $ 200 million. The products exchanged at this stage included 83,500 tonnes of vacuum bottom, 88,868 tonnes of bitumen, 80,255 tonnes of polymer products, 38,437 tonnes of chemicals, 43,000 tonnes of cut lubricant, 3,691 tonnes of base oil , 60 tons of argon and 200 tons of sulfur. Last but not least was the IME secondary market with 4,423 tonnes of commodities traded. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records were reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the mentioned markets, at different stages, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

