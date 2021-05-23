Recycling, garden waste workers threaten strike that would impact thousands of customers

(KIRO7 screenshot)

Your recycling and yard waste could soon start to pile up as the threat of a strike looms.

Republic Services workers say they will quit their jobs if the company does not give them equal pay.

130 recycling and yard operators voted unanimously to allow a strike if they cannot reach a deal with Republic Services.

Thousands of customers would be affected, many on the Eastside.

These workers say they want the same salary as the garbage collectors. They say they do the same job, but they are paid less.

Now they are threatening to stop working and let these trucks idle if the company does not agree to pay them as well.

I mean, we do all the work, Margarito Gonzalez said. If we don’t take a can, no one gets paid. Does the company want?

Gonzalez has worked for almost 50 years in the sanitation industry; nearly two-thirds of that time for the services of the Republic. Its commercial pickup route runs from downtown Seattle to the north and west points.

He says his clients know him.

Oh absolutely, said Gonzalez. I have good relations with our clients.

But in 2009, when Republic lost a contract, he was forced to switch from garbage collection to recycling and suffered a pay cut.

He and his comrades voted to strike if they don’t get what he describes as a decent contract.

A contract that matches the contract of other workers in the industry who do the same job as us, Gonzalez said. Absolutely. Absolutely.

It was a much happier story for its rival Waste Management. Immediately after the Republics’ unanimous strike authorization vote, Waste Management’s recycling and yard waste workers voted unanimously to accept a new five-year contract.

Waste Management was ready to bargain at the table, said Brent Barrett, shop steward for Teamsters Local 117. They came ready.

The Teamsters say the strike leave vote for Republic Services workers comes down to a pay gap.

There was talk of hundreds (of dollars) of value every month, said John Scearcy, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 117.

He says workers think they should be paid fairly.

I don’t believe two people should be working side by side, with the same qualifications, the same expectations at work and both of them being paid less than the other, said Scearcy.

For its part, Republic Services says it respects the right of its workers to collective bargaining and that they will continue to bargain in good faith.

Talks between the two sides continue until Tuesday, so any strike action would take place if no deal is reached by then.

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News