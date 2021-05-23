The green MSE market and the recovery of Covid-19

The green bond market is relatively young and has grown rapidly in recent years. Climate Bonds Initiative, an international organization that works to mobilize the bond market for solutions to climate change, reports that the amount of green bonds issued globally has increased from $ 36.7 billion in 2014 to $ 290.2 billion in 2020.

To support Malta’s commitment to achieving its European green goals, the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) recently established a statute that allows green bonds to be listed on the local capital market, known as the MSE Green Bond List. .

The articles of association define green bonds as “debt instruments whose proceeds will be exclusively allocated to the financing or refinancing, in part or in full, of new and / or existing eligible green projects”.

Green projects include, but are not limited to, projects related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, climate change adaptation and green buildings. A green bond issuer must ensure that the bonds meet the four basic elements of the Green Bond Principles (GBP) established by the International Capital Market Association. These are:

Use of proceeds – Green projects underlying the debt instrument are expected to provide clear environmental benefits, such as climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation, natural resource conservation, biodiversity conservation and pollution prevention and control. By achieving one of these six environmental objectives, the issuer and promoters of green projects will not significantly affect any of the other five environmental objectives.

Project assessment and selection – The green bond issuer should clearly communicate the environmental sustainability goals, the process by which the issuer determines how projects fit into eligible green projects and the associated eligibility criteria. A qualified Accredited External Examiner (ARE) should be appointed to assess these criteria.

Product Management – Green bond proceeds should be kept in a separate account and each transaction should be appropriately tracked with a formal internal process established. Each transaction must be linked to the achievement of the objectives of the green project underlying the instrument.

The Malta Stock Exchange has recently established statutes which allow the listing of green bonds on the local capital market.

Reporting – An AER report is required when applying for admission to the MSE Green Bond List, and the issuer must ensure that eligibility is maintained for the duration of the bond. Updated AER reports are required on an annual basis, certifying that the bonds remain eligible for green bond status.

As with other issues on the MSE, an issuer of a green bond would still need to nominate a sponsor, create a prospectus that complies with the listing rules and obtain eligibility for listing from the MFSA prior to admission. of the obligation to the MSE Green Bond Lister.

Market information suggests that green bonds were issued in primary markets at lower interest rates and with larger order books than conventional bonds in 2019 and 2020; however, in the secondary market, green bonds do not differ from similar conventional bonds in terms of interest rate and liquidity. A study by Nordea Bank has shown that green bonds have been more resilient than traditional bonds in times of crisis.

The ICE BofA Green Bond index was compared to a synthetic non-green index and the iTraxx Main index was used as a benchmark. As shown in the accompanying graph, the spread between the spread of green bonds and that of non-green bonds fell sharply as risk sentiment increased at the start of the crisis. This indicates a relative outperformance of green bonds. Relative outperformance was around 35 basis points at the top, compared to initial levels before the onset of the crisis.

The reasons for this outperformance include the fact that green bond issuers are generally large, stable, forward-looking entities, generally better equipped to withstand a crisis. In addition, oil companies, which are usually hit hard in times of crisis, rarely issue green bonds. Finally, green bond investors are typically long-term investors who are unlikely to change their portfolios due to a crisis.

Green bonds can have a big impact on the recovery from the coronavirus recession, and as a result, the MSE Green Market Statuses have been released at the right time. The European Commission had announced that 30% of the 750 billion euros of the bloc’s Covid-19 stimulus plan would be raised via green bonds. Volkswagen also issued its first green bond, raising € 2 billion. Germany issued its very first 30-year green bond for a total volume of 6 billion euros last week.

These developments and the attractive risk-return profile of the segment may strengthen the argument of traditional investors to consider including a green instrument in their bond portfolios.

The information presented in this commentary is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, nor be used or considered as an offer or a solicitation to sell / buy or subscribe to financial instruments, nor to constitute a advice. or a recommendation regarding these financial instruments. Curmi and Partners Ltd is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and is licensed by the MFSA to engage in investment services business.

Noelle Micallef, Capital Market Analyst, Curmi and Partners Ltd.