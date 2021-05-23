Is Pfizer Stock still one of the best buys for 2021?





Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been in the news a lot lately, and for good reason. Its partnership with BioNTech producing a COVID-19 vaccine has been a huge success, resulting in huge demand. This was evidenced by a recent order for 1.8 billion doses of vaccine from the European Union. In the past three months alone, Pfizer stock has risen nearly 16%, while ETF SPDR S&P 500 is up just 5.88%. There is still a lot to be excited about with Pfizer, including the future growth of its vaccine segment and overall business. With all of this positive news, here’s why you might want to buy Pfizer shares in 2021. Vaccine dominance Pfizer rolled out of the park in 2020: With BioNTech, the company produced a very successful COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently in high demand around the world. As of March 2021, Pfizer had orders of 1.22 billion doses., And with this new order of 1.8 billion doses from the EU, total Pfizer vaccine orders have climbed to more than 3 billion doses. This would be enough to vaccinate a significant portion of the world’s population. Pfizer has done very well with revenue from its vaccine, reporting on May 4 that it expects the vaccine to generate $ 26 billion in revenue in 2021 alone. The company has contracts with several governments, including including Canada, to provide vaccines through 2024. Pfizer generated nearly $ 42 billion in total revenue for 2020, so only this year’s coronavirus vaccine sales will exceed 60% of 2020 revenue. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer intends to expand its vaccine business using the mRNA technology it used for its coronavirus vaccine. The company plans to expand into the influenza vaccine business, trying to create an mRNA vaccine for influenza. The US influenza market is at $ 7.3 billion, a great opportunity for Pfizer to seize. A cheap valuation Over the past few months, Pfizer has traded at a rather cheap valuation. After hovering at a futures price-to-earnings ratio of around 13 for much of last year, the stock is currently trading at a futures P / E of just 10.88, putting it on sale today. hui. Analysts’ consensus estimate for Pfizer’s earnings per share (EPS) this year is $ 3.68. By multiplying consensus EPS by a P / E of 13, in line with the company’s historical average, we could be looking at a price of nearly $ 48 per share, up nearly 20%. Pfizer is also currently offering a dividend yield of 3.84%, almost triple what the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is offering at just 1.34%. A cheap stock price with a lot of upside potential and a well above average dividend yield is a combination that should make investors very optimistic about Pfizer stock in 2021.

