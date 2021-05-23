Connect with us

Arrival electric van ‘visionary’ Denis Sverdlov enters Sunday Times 2021 rich list

The Russian CEO of electric bus and van start-up Arrival first entered The Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated personal fortune of 6.173 billion, after his company floated on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The first vehicles produced by Denis Sverdlov’s company are not expected to hit the road until later this year, but the potential for them to clean the air in the city center, as well as Arrival’s “microfactory” production approach, is resulted in a valuation of 9.5 bn when it was floated in March, the biggest free float ever made by a British company.

It has since fallen to 8.08 billion, according to the 2021 Rich List, although that still values ​​Arrival more than Deliveroo, which is worth 7.6 billion.

The fact that arriving, based in London, has such a high value without having sold a single product, let alone making a profit, makes Sverdlov “one of Britain’s greatest business visionaries or a guy on the verge of crash and burn tremendously ”. according to The Sunday Times.

Sverdlov points out that although his company is considered a start-up, it has been around for six years and during this time it has invested in technology, materials, components, factories and vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group is an investor, as is US asset management BlackRock, and Arrival already has contracts worth $ 1.2 billion (845 million), the largest with delivery company UPS for 20,000 electric vans.

The flotation boosted Arrival’s finances by 480 million, allowing it to employ 1,900 people in dozens of micro-factories around the world. These are more efficient, more flexible and cheaper than the huge factories built by traditional car manufacturers, according to Sverdlov.

Each micro-factory employing 200 workers can be adapted to produce electric vehicles specifically for the local market and be installed anywhere, including in developing countries, in just six months, says Sverdlov. The plan is to produce 10,000 vans per year.

Arrival claims that the purchase prices for its buses and vans will be competitive with diesel and gasoline equivalents, while running costs will be much lower due to the relatively low cost of electricity compared to diesel, as well as because electric vehicles have fewer moving parts than fossils. those powered by fuel and therefore require less maintenance. The total cost of owning an arrival van is about 17% lower than a diesel vehicle and about 28% lower than electric vans on the market today, the company claims.

But Sverdlov’s motivation comes from a desire to clean the air in cities, growing up in Soviet-era St. Petersburg, where he says breathing was like “inhaling porridge.”

We can have the biggest and fastest impact on pollution with commercial vehicles because there is so much of it on the road, ”he told the newspaper. “And we can do it not only in Europe and America, but in developing economies. Our vehicles will be as easy to manufacture and as cheap to buy and use in Mumbai as they are in Manchester.

Rich Driving List 2021

RankLast nameValueRise / Fall in 2020
1Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family17 billionUp to 1 billion
2Sir Henry Keswick and family6.471 billionUp $ 2.471 billion
3Sir Jim Ratcliffe6.33 billionDown 5.82 billion
4Denis sverdlov6.173 billionNew
5Mohsin and Zuber Issa4.68 billionUp 1.12 billion
6Lord Bamford and his family4.595 billionDescend 105m
7Carrie and Franois Perrodo and family3.913 billionUp to 475m
8Bernie Ecclestone and his family2.5 billionNo change
9Douw Steyn and his family2.05 billionUp 1.1 billion
tenLord Paul and his family2 billionUp to 100m
11Georg and Emily from Opel1.654 billionNo change
12Geoffrey warren1.445 billionUp to 145m
13Jon hunt1.345 billionUp to 45m
14John bloor1.275 billionDescent 592m
15Sunil Vaswani and his family1.159 billionDescend 91m
16Lady Philomena Clark and her family1.141 billionUp to 10m
17Lord Edmiston897mDescend 150m
18Sir Peter Wood815mUp to 25m
19Alex chesterman750mNew
20Gerald Ronson and his family735mUp to 125m
21Slavica Ecclestone730mNo change

