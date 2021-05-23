Arrival electric van ‘visionary’ Denis Sverdlov enters Sunday Times 2021 rich list





The Russian CEO of electric bus and van start-up Arrival first entered The Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated personal fortune of 6.173 billion, after his company floated on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The first vehicles produced by Denis Sverdlov’s company are not expected to hit the road until later this year, but the potential for them to clean the air in the city center, as well as Arrival’s “microfactory” production approach, is resulted in a valuation of 9.5 bn when it was floated in March, the biggest free float ever made by a British company. It has since fallen to 8.08 billion, according to the 2021 Rich List, although that still values ​​Arrival more than Deliveroo, which is worth 7.6 billion. The fact that arriving, based in London, has such a high value without having sold a single product, let alone making a profit, makes Sverdlov “one of Britain’s greatest business visionaries or a guy on the verge of crash and burn tremendously ”. according to The Sunday Times. Sverdlov points out that although his company is considered a start-up, it has been around for six years and during this time it has invested in technology, materials, components, factories and vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group is an investor, as is US asset management BlackRock, and Arrival already has contracts worth $ 1.2 billion (845 million), the largest with delivery company UPS for 20,000 electric vans. The flotation boosted Arrival’s finances by 480 million, allowing it to employ 1,900 people in dozens of micro-factories around the world. These are more efficient, more flexible and cheaper than the huge factories built by traditional car manufacturers, according to Sverdlov. Each micro-factory employing 200 workers can be adapted to produce electric vehicles specifically for the local market and be installed anywhere, including in developing countries, in just six months, says Sverdlov. The plan is to produce 10,000 vans per year. Arrival claims that the purchase prices for its buses and vans will be competitive with diesel and gasoline equivalents, while running costs will be much lower due to the relatively low cost of electricity compared to diesel, as well as because electric vehicles have fewer moving parts than fossils. those powered by fuel and therefore require less maintenance. The total cost of owning an arrival van is about 17% lower than a diesel vehicle and about 28% lower than electric vans on the market today, the company claims. But Sverdlov’s motivation comes from a desire to clean the air in cities, growing up in Soviet-era St. Petersburg, where he says breathing was like “inhaling porridge.” We can have the biggest and fastest impact on pollution with commercial vehicles because there is so much of it on the road, ”he told the newspaper. “And we can do it not only in Europe and America, but in developing economies. Our vehicles will be as easy to manufacture and as cheap to buy and use in Mumbai as they are in Manchester. Rich Driving List 2021 Rank Last name Value Rise / Fall in 2020 1 Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family 17 billion Up to 1 billion 2 Sir Henry Keswick and family 6.471 billion Up $ 2.471 billion 3 Sir Jim Ratcliffe 6.33 billion Down 5.82 billion 4 Denis sverdlov 6.173 billion New 5 Mohsin and Zuber Issa 4.68 billion Up 1.12 billion 6 Lord Bamford and his family 4.595 billion Descend 105m 7 Carrie and Franois Perrodo and family 3.913 billion Up to 475m 8 Bernie Ecclestone and his family 2.5 billion No change 9 Douw Steyn and his family 2.05 billion Up 1.1 billion ten Lord Paul and his family 2 billion Up to 100m 11 Georg and Emily from Opel 1.654 billion No change 12 Geoffrey warren 1.445 billion Up to 145m 13 Jon hunt 1.345 billion Up to 45m 14 John bloor 1.275 billion Descent 592m 15 Sunil Vaswani and his family 1.159 billion Descend 91m 16 Lady Philomena Clark and her family 1.141 billion Up to 10m 17 Lord Edmiston 897m Descend 150m 18 Sir Peter Wood 815m Up to 25m 19 Alex chesterman 750m New 20 Gerald Ronson and his family 735m Up to 125m 21 Slavica Ecclestone 730m No change Tweet to @wdron Follow @wdron You can read Denis Sverdlov’s full interview in The Sunday Times Rich List 2021, available in stores today, online, and via the Times and Sunday Times mobile application available on Apple iOS and Android.







