Business
Oatly’s successful IPO shows appetite for herbal life is on the rise
The world’s largest oat milk maker was valued at US $ 10 billion this week, the latest sign that the current trend towards plant-based diets shows no sign of abating.
Swedish firm Oatly raised $ 1.4 billion in a Nasdaq IPO this week, selling shares to the public for $ 17 each.
Those stocks were changing hands at over $ 21 each on Friday, enough to value the company at over $ 10 billion.
Not bad for a company that sold around $ 400 million worth of milk, ice cream, yogurt and butter substitutes last year, and is set to double that number in 2021.
While they may seem like a newcomer to space, Oatly has actually been around for almost three decades. Founded in 1994 in Malmö, Sweden, the company has quietly amassed an impressive list of funders over the years, including Oprah Winfrey, actress Natalie Portman, rapper Jay-Z and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz.
The company’s recent success is an example of how the growing demand for more environmentally friendly products is reflected in the food industry.
“We’re here to make the world a better place,” Oatly CEO Toni Petersson told investors ahead of this week’s IPO. “I know it sounds silly, but it’s true.”
WATCH | How your diet can reduce your carbon footprint:
Beyond Meat, a meat alternative company, has propelled the plant-based food movement into high gear with its 2019 IPO. The company’s $ 1.5 billion valuation seemed hard to digest at the time, but in six months it has grown to almost 10 times more. Today, the company’s shares are changing hands at just over $ 100 a share, four times the IPO price of $ 25.
More money is piling up. This week, Toronto rapper Drake took a bite of Daring Foods Inc., a maker of chicken alternatives, as part of a fundraising campaign of 40 million US dollars.
“I was immediately drawn to Team Daring’s mission to transform the way we eat and I am delighted to invest in and support a product that I love,” Drake said in a press release.
Canada is no exception to the trend, with small startups including PlantX Vancouver Vegan Grocery and Edmonton packaged food maker Nabati Foods have both announced plans to grow and expand their production capacity in recent weeks.
First meat, then dairy products
While meat substitutes were the top flavor of the month, the dairy aisle is emerging as the latest front in the battle to satisfy growing appetites for plant-based foods.
Plant-based milk substitutes currently represent around 12 percent of the global market, but this ratio is higher in some places than in others.
“Milk substitutes have been entrenched in Asian diets for much longer than elsewhere, as Asia has higher levels of lactose intolerance,” Emma Letheren, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a recent note on the subject. value of soy, nut and now oat drinks.
The North American market is worth just over $ 3 billion, but growing rapidly, Letheren said. While nut-based milks dominate, and rice and oat products have overtaken soybeans and are winning fast.
This is why Oatly is fast becoming one of the biggest players in the industry, said Robert Carter, managing partner of consultancy firm StratonHunter Group, which pays special attention to the food industry.
“Their ability to market themselves to consumers has been impressive without a lot of marketing,” he said in an interview with CBC News.
“It really shows the bottom wave, but there is still so much room to grow.”
After just two days as a public company, Oatly is already worth more than Beyond Meat. This is largely because it has become the latest hot name in a broad investment trend, mostly driven by millennials and millennials to invest their money in products with a lighter environmental footprint, Carter said.
Oat milk requires less land and energy to produce than cow’s milk and emits less greenhouse gases. But it also beats other alternatives to plant-based milk in its environmental impact, according to a Oxford University Study 2018. Rice cultivation causes more fertilizer runoff than oat milk, for example, and almond milk requires more water because almond trees are primarily grown in drought-prone California.
“They are very aggressive in promoting how much less greenhouse gases they produce and less land they use,” Carter said. “All this stuff the dairy industry really can’t [claim.]”
Jennifer Bartashus, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, says “trendy and fast-growing categories” such as milk substitutes now dominate the plant-based food space, but the reasons for investor zeal are the same as those by Beyond Meat.
“[They’re] capitalizing on the trend of consumers to move away from dairy, driven by health and sustainability concerns, ”she said.
Martin Pelletier, portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel, says zeal for things like electric cars was a major investment trend a few years ago, and now that desire to save the world is in the air. come for the food business.
“People are looking at climate change and [saying] how we can find alternatives to more environmentally friendly foods, “he said in an interview.” Maybe oat milk is it. “
Pelletier says it’s hard to swallow the idea that Oatly will convert enough dairy drinkers to plant drinkers to justify their very high long-term valuation, but there is certainly enough pressure behind the company to make money in the short term, at least not unlike any other asset. popular class with young investors.
“Oat milk: the new cryptocurrency,” he joked.
picture credit
