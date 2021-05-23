3 REIT negotiations earning up to 8%

Sales signage

The Fed has crushed many pensions because bonds just aren’t earning enough. Heck, neither do most stocks thanks to the stock bubble they inflated!

But we dividend-focused retirees have a four-letter secret at the disposal of our portfolios. I’m talking about yield machines that pay up to 8%. And thanks to a slow 2020, these stocks are still reasonably cheap. I speak:

REIT.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are an excellent source of returns. If you’re a regular reader, you’ll probably remember our reasons why REITs resist inflation well.

Today have a good discussion of some studies that support this inflation-proof stance.

In theory, inflation should weigh heavily on REITs as it does on many yield-producing assets. If the Fed is fighting inflation with higher interest rates and people can get more yield with safer fixed income securities, why face the added risk of stocks?

But in practice, the REIT asset class is unsurprisingly resisting rising rates. In fact, according to Neuberger Berman research, the asset class does its best job when inflation is hot:

REITs outperformed seven of 12 calendar years with low inflation, seven of 12 calendar years with moderate inflation, but five of seven years with high inflation. In addition, the two years in which they underperformed in times of high inflation were 1990 and 2007, two periods of specific stress in the real estate sector.

Comparison of REIT Yields and Inflation

REIT also work best when rates go up.

Comparison between REITs and interest rates

Why? As they only rent space, they don’t face problems like rising costs of labor and raw materials. And the growth of their dividends generally exceeds inflation.

It’s not even close, according to Neuberger:

(Since 2019) REIT dividends have increased by almost 250%, while those nine years of inflation were less than 25%.

So where can we bunker down to take on Jerome Powell, while still reaping 7% to 8% yields? Here are three places that deserve a closer look:

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

Dividend yield: 7.4%

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) is not quite what the name seems. The REIT, which owns 117 properties in 13 states, primarily in the Sun Beltd, specializes in Class A multi-family properties, but it also operates grocery shopping malls, as well as Class A office buildings.

As you can guess from the wallet, APTS has struggled since the spread of COVID across the United States. Over the past four quarters, the core operating funds of Preferred Apartments (FFOs, an important measure of REIT profitability) have fallen from 11% to 42% depending on the quarter.

Management saw the writing on the wall early on, choosing to reduce the dividend by 33%, to 17.5 cents per share, starting with its June 2020 payout.

So how could a REIT like this help you fight inflation?

On the one hand, Preferred Apartment Communities is reducing what could be the weakest link in its portfolio in the future: office buildings. In mid-April, the company announced that it would sell seven office buildings and an office mortgage loan to Highwoods Properties (HIW) for $ 717.5 million.

The transaction will allow APTS to focus on two types of properties instead of three, with plans to continue growing its Class A suburban multi-family portfolio. The company also plans to repurchase some of its preferred shares.

The immediate downside is a drag for Core FFO, with the company reducing its 2021 forecast from a range of 81 to 89 cents per share to a range of 73 to 83 cents per share. However, the company notes that this can be compensated to a certain extent depending on the use of the product, the timing of the product redeployment, and the savings on general and administrative costs. Most important to us, however, is that even at this lower stance, APTS stocks are trading at around 12 times the fairly reasonable expected FFOa price for a 7% plus return.

And before COVID, Preferred Apartment Communities was a rare bird in that it increased its payments every six months, rather than every year. Management has difficult waters to navigate at the moment, but they have investor income in mind and the payout will resume growing when finances allow.

Income Trust for Office Buildings (OPI)

Dividend yield: 8.0%

A REIT that habit move away from office buildings anytime soon is Income Trust for Office Buildings (OPI), one of the market leaders in office property.

BPR’s portfolio is made up of 170 properties representing 24.6 million square feet of space in 34 states, from coast to coast. The bulk of its properties are leased to single private tenants, as well as single and multiple government tenants, and 65% of its revenue comes from blue chip tenants.

But however high-quality its tenants may be, OPI has hardly been spared the fake COVID, and stocks have been lethargic coming off the mat.

Interestingly, the OPI books don’t look that bad considering all the hair pulled out in the industry. The 2020 normalized FFO was down 10% to $ 5.39 per share. Cash available for distribution (CAD, a measure taking the normalized FFO and canceling out several recurring expenses and other items, which the office property board uses to determine distributions) was reduced by less than 5% and amounted to 170 % of what OPI needed to cover the payment. .

And the CAD actually improved, albeit slightly, in the first quarter ended March 2021.

The issue that will continue to hurt Office Properties Income Trust’s actions is the 10,000 foot view. The United States (and the world) is experiencing a generational change in the way and where people work, resulting in a plethora of additional offices and less demand.

This doesn’t mean that OPI is doomedit appears to be among the best desktop REITs from an operational standpoint, but a full stock rally could take years. In addition, it seems unlikely that the REIT will increase its dividend quickly anytime soon. The payment has grown at a modest annual rate of 3% over the past decade, and only sporadically.

One last thing that is a bit annoying: shareholders have to pay when OPI is performing particularly well. This is because OPI is managed externally, by a company called RMR, and the company has to accumulate possible incentive fees based on its total return to shareholders over the past three years. Exhausting? Barely. But it’s a little harder for shareholders to digest when stocks are trading sideways.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

Dividend yield: 7.7%

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) is a diverse, multi-industry real estate owner who owns 27 retail, office and hotel properties representing 2.8 million square feet in 14 states, with its largest concentration of properties (~ 33%) in Florida. Tenants are a big business whos who Ford (F) and General dynamics (GD) at Verizon (VZ) and Lowes (LOW).

But CTO Growth is little more than that. He also owns a 23.5% interest in the Net Rental REIT Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE). And its share of a land joint venture whose remaining land is estimated at $ 70 million to $ 95 million CTO hopes to sell as it raises funds to buy additional properties.

The immediate thing that stands out here is the breathtaking dividend growth. CTO shares only paid 4 cents per quarter in 2016. Since then, the payment has been made at one dollar each quarter and the REIT paid a huge special dividend of $ 11.83 per share in December, which equates to a return of almost 23% at current prices!

And surprisingly, this REIT is only trading just over 13 times the midpoint of this year’s FFO forecast.

If it seems strange to you that you heard earlier about a company capable of printing money at such a rapid rate, it is because the CTO has only recently moved from a structure C Corp had a REIT structure just a few months ago.

The fact that a third of CTO properties are in the troubled office space sector should be enough to give us pause. But throw in its relatively short trading history as a REIT, and it’s obvious we should let CTO breathe a bit before we depend on it in our battle against inflation.

