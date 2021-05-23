IEA report sparks skepticism from member countries, fossil fuel industry

Major fossil fuel importers and global energy producers challenged International Energy Agency findings report on achieving net zero emissions by 2050, indicating that they will continue to invest in fossil fuels despite the watchdog’s advice.

The rejection highlights the controversy surrounding the IEA’s recommendations, including stopping fossil fuel exploration and spending on new projects.

While the IEA has said there is a need to continue investing in already discovered deposits and existing projects, critics say the body does not sufficiently recognize the risks to future energy security. They say it does not provide support if the world fails to create adequate low-carbon alternatives to replace the high demand for fossil fuels.

Japan, a founding member of the IEA, has always paid close attention to advice from the Paris-based energy watchdog, but last week’s report sparked skepticism from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

“It is a fact that there are sections with which the Japanese government does not agree,” Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said, highlighting recommendations on stopping new investments in fossil fuels and l phasing out of coal.

Japan has adopted a net zero emissions target by 2050, but is struggling to formulate a plan on how to achieve it. Nuclear fuel is unpopular in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, and the country’s mountainous islands make renewables relatively expensive. Many Japanese experts want to continue to burn at least some coal and gas and rely on emission offsets in other countries.

Last week, Japan joined the G7 environment ministers’ pledge to halt all government investments in coal-fired power plants by the end of the year.

Australian Resources Minister Keith Pitt stressed that previous IEA reports described a greater role for coal, and said the latter scenario did not sufficiently consider carbon capture technology.

“Coal, oil and gas will continue to be an integral part of Australia’s energy mix and our export success for decades,” Pitt said.

Australia is using public funds to pursue a ‘gas recovery’ policy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and is resisting international pressure to set a target of net zero emissions.

Norway’s center-right government and the main center-left opposition party, both traditionally strong supporters of the IEA, have also expressed some skepticism about the report ahead of the September elections, where the future of the oil is likely to play a big role.

Oil Minister Tina Bru said it “would not make a difference from a global point of view” if Norway ceased oil activities and argued that the largest oil producer in Europe could produce oil and gas. gas with lower emissions than many other countries thanks to renewable energy that could be used to power offshore installations.

IEA scenarios often form the basis of government energy policies, and the latest explosive net zero emissions report has been hailed by climate groups as a milestone.

The report describes a path to net zero emissions by 2050, in which demand for coal falls by 90%, demand for gas by 55% and demand for oil by 75%.

IEA chief Fatih Birol addressed some of the criticisms in a LinkedIn Publish this weekend, saying the net zero report was not the first time the agency has been accused of losing its bearings.

“It doesn’t take into account what IEA is,” he wrote, referring to the criticism. “For many years, we have strived to shape a secure and sustainable energy future for all, which requires a transition to clean energy. A secure energy future demands it – a world ravaged by climate change from fossil fuel emissions will not be secure.

Several energy associations criticized the report, including the World Nuclear Association, which called it “very impractical”, and the World Coal Association, which said it was unrealistic.

The International Gas Union, which represents the gas industry, has warned that if the IEA’s net zero roadmap is implemented, it would present a “serious risk” to energy security.

“We would see significant disruptions in power supplies, transportation systems, in land and marine supply chains, in energy providers to cities and factories, and a significant increase in energy taxes.” , said Andy Calitz, secretary general of the International Gas Union.

Meanwhile, major oil and gas companies have expressed skepticism about implementing the steps outlined in the net zero report.

“It’s a scenario on a piece of paper,” BP CEO Bernard Looney said at an industry conference last week. He said he respected the IEA and the importance of the report, but added that the world needed fewer scenarios and “more action”.

Reporting by Leslie Hook, Anjli Raval, Robin Harding, Jamie Smyth, Richard Milne and Neil Hume.