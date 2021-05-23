Disinfection underway at Jem, Westgate on the first day of the two-week shutdown, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Workers were busy disinfecting and cleaning Jem and Westgate on Sunday, May 23, a day after the news that Jurong East’s two shopping malls were closed for two weeks.

Shoppers were turned away, but tenants were allowed into malls – some were seen moving their products out of their stores to be sent to other retail outlets.

This is the first time that such multi-tenant shopping malls have been ordered to close since Singapore began battling the Covid-19 pandemic in January last year.

The Mustafa center closed on April 2 last year for about a month, after it was believed to have been the starting point for thousands of coronavirus infections in foreign worker dormitories.

On Saturday, the Department of Health (MOH) said it had ordered shopping malls to close for a deep clean to curb the spread of Covid-19 after 10 shoppers tested positive for the virus.

Responding to questions from the media, a Westgate spokesperson said it would extend “relevant support” to its tenants, including rental waivers from mall owner CapitaLand to help them during the shutdown period. .

Tenants will also receive operational support to make online sales through CapitaLand’s digital platforms eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats. Platform fees and commission fees will be waived for tenants during this period, the spokesperson said.

Lendlease, which manages Jem, said the safety of its tenants and buyers is its top priority. His spokesperson did not say whether he would provide similar assistance to his tenants.

“We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of our community,” said the Lendlease spokesperson.

The two malls have around 250 retailers each. The shopping centers are located next to each other and are connected by a connecting bridge.

Affected retailers include the Ikea furniture chain, which has around 250 employees at Jem. His outlet there opened last month. The staff include contract cleaners, security guards and security ambassadors, an Ikea spokesperson said.

About 99% of the outlet staff have tested negative for Covid-19, while the rest are awaiting their test appointment date or results, he added.

“So far no one has tested positive,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for StarHub, which has a store in Westgate operated by a third-party partner, said it was providing the “best possible support” to the partner.

He also strongly encouraged customers to shop online, instead of visiting StarHub stores.



A man packing condiments at BreadTalk Cafe in Westgate on May 23, 2021. PHOTO ST: MARK CHEONG

On Sunday afternoons, malls teeming with shoppers were empty and quiet, except for residents cleaning their stores and workers sanitizing common touchpoints such as directory boards.

Signs have been pasted across main entrances advising buyers of the temporary closure, with the Westgate sign saying the closure “stems from great caution”.

Ms Amelia Koh, 29, visited Westgate last Sunday for around three hours to attend a cooking class and purchase food. The next day she was not feeling well and was cleaned for Covid-19. His test results came back negative.

“I saw the news after taking the test, so I really felt relieved, even though I’m already fully vaccinated,” said the engineer who lives in Bukit Batok.



A Westgate restaurant worker cleans the store ahead of the two-week closure on May 23, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Another resident of Bukit Batok, who only wanted to be known as Ms Tan, said she visited Jem over a week ago and was concerned about getting Covid-19.

“I actually made an appointment for a swab test, but I was worried about the queues to do the test. In the end, I decided to monitor myself for the next two weeks. “said the 30-year-old who works in the banking industry.

A GrabFood delivery driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tay, said he received a notification on his TraceTogether app about possible exposure to a Covid-19 case who also visited Jem while ‘he was taking food for a customer.

“But I didn’t go for testing because I usually only spend around 10 minutes inside the mall,” said the 62-year-old, who is also fully vaccinated.

Despite the closure, the link bridges connecting Jurong East MRT station, Westgate and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital remained open.

Some used the connecting bridges to visit the IMM shopping center, and those interviewed said they were not worried about catching the virus.

A resident of Ang Mo Kio, 56, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ong, said it was his first time at IMM. He had decided to make the trip because of a sale at the Nike outlet there.

“I’m not worried about having the Covid-19 here. As the Hokkiens say, it’s heng suay (based on luck), ”said the retiree.

“We just need to avoid crowded places. The crowds here are always fine.”