Pennsylvania COVID weekly update: Half of state’s adults fully vaccinated as case rates continue to drop

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania continues to decline rapidly, with half of the states’ adult population now fully vaccinated.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases is down 42% from two weeks ago and deaths are down 4%, a week before Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Tom wolf plans to lift all restrictions on Pennsylvanias COVID-19, except for its mask order, starting May 31.

The state has recorded an average of 1,490 cases per day and 38 daily deaths over the past week, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health The data.

Nationally, coronavirus cases are in marked decline, averaging just under 29,000 cases per day over the past week with 595 deaths. That’s a 36% drop in new infections and a 14% drop in deaths over the past 14 days. Cases across the country were last this low in June. As of April 1, the United States was recording an average of 65,455 cases per day, according to followed by the New York Times.

With more than 60% of American adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine, the pandemic may have reached the exponential waning phase exposed by Zoe McLaren in this New York Times essay. We have learned about the exponential growth during the onset of pandemics and during outbreaks when cases doubled within days. Let’s see the opposite happen now: the number of cases can divide by two during the same period.

This is all very good news after a year and a half of very bad news.

But to maintain it, the United States must continue its vaccination campaign to avoid pockets of epidemics in regions with much lower vaccination, such as the Southeast. The United States is taking an average of 1.83 million doses per day over the past week, but it’s spotty.

Pennsylvanias’ vaccination campaign has made a successful comeback after a rocky start. The state now ranks fifth nationally for its total doses administered.

As of Friday morning, nearly 58% of states, nearly 13 million people, received at least one shot. Nationwide Pennsylvania ranks ninth among 50 departures for first doses given based on percentage of population, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Half of adults and 39% of all Pennsylvanias are fully vaccinated. About 68.5% of residents aged 18 and over have at least one vaccine, while 55.7% of the total population have it.

Pennsylvania has an average of more than 66,400 people vaccinated per day, down from 84,500 people in recent weeks. The states daily immunization rate has been temporarily boosted with the authorization of emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older.

Currently, 58% of Northampton County residents have at least one vaccine and 39% are fully vaccinated. In Lehigh County, 57% of residents have at least one vaccine and 41% are fully immunized.

The state plans to completely lift its masking requirement when 70% of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania last week changed its masking order to reflect the CDCannounces that people who are fully vaccinated can largely their masks. However, this is a much trickier question in practice without an easy way to find out who is two weeks after their last shot and who is not.

New Jersey has kept his mask tenure in place, even for fully vaccinated people, just like Philadelphia. The city lifted its outdoor mask mandate on Friday, but plans to keep the indoor one in place until at least June 11 due to the number of unvaccinated essential workers, Philadelphia Inquirer Reports.

New Jersey Gov. Phil murphy is expected to announce on Monday that New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people and follow recent federal guidelines in time for Memorial Day weekend. COVID-19[female[feminine numbers continue to drop as vaccinations continue, NJ Advance Media has learned.

The Phillies have announced that they no longer require fans to wear masks outside Citizens Bank Park, but you must be masked inside regardless of vaccine status. The Phillies strongly encourage unvaccinated fans to wear masks. Lehigh Valley IronPigs lifted their mask mandate if you are fully vaccinated, but still ask fans who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.

Last Friday was the first time since the end of October that the daily rate of Pennsylvanias had dropped below 2,000 a day. At the height of the winter push, the seven-day moving average peaked at 10,579 new infections per day.

As of Friday, the seven-day average stood at 1,490 new cases per day with 38 deaths, more than a week ago but a slight decrease of 14 days. Since the first case was detected in March 2020, Pennsylvania has recorded 1,195,013 total cases and 27,029 lives lost as of Saturday.

The statewide test positive percentage over the past week is 6% and up from 5.3% the week before.

The New Jerseys coronavirus count continues to drop steadily as vaccinations are rolled out. The seven-day average of new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests is now 597, down 24% from a week ago and 79% from a month ago. This is the lowest seven-day average since September 28.

There are currently 1,250 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19. The 14-day moving average of inpatients peaked at 2,661 this spring, slightly below what it was on May 3, 2020, the height of the first surge.

The Lehigh Valley is close to 75,000 cases of the coronavirus and has reported a total of 1,559 deaths. The region saw 58 cases per day in Northampton County and 45 per day last week in Lehigh County for a total of 543 new infections since Friday, May 14. There were nine new deaths.

That’s 111 fewer cases overall in the past seven days, but the daily infection rate has risen in Northampton and plummeted in Lehigh.

The US vaccination campaign continues to try to meet people where they are: at home, on public transport, and at work. And states offer various incentives to get more hits in the guns.

New Jersey this week added some additional incentives for residents get vaccinated against COVID-19[female[feminine: Free seasonal state park passes that normally cost $ 50, and free glasses of wine at nine wineries across the state. You also have a chance to win a dinner with the governor and his wife. The state had previously announced that anyone vaccinated in May could free beer at 34 state breweries.

The state has set a goal of having 70% of adults in New Jerseys vaccinated by the end of June. More than 55% of the states 6.9 million adults have been fully immunized so far.

The White House Friday announced that he was teaming up with popular dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and OKCupid to boost COVID-19 vaccination among young people. A range of dating apps plan to offer new features to reach out to users, a pool that could exceed 50 million people, and to promote the idea that getting the shot can help you mark a date.

We’ve finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive – a vaccination, said Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 response team.

People who display their vaccine status are 14% more likely to get a match, Slavitt said, citing OkCupid research.

Many young people who use these apps only became eligible for vaccines last month and may not be fully immunized. Tinder is even planning to launch a vaccination center to connect users to nearby vaccination sites. Many dating apps allow users to share their vaccination status and some reinforce accounts that are.

