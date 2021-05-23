Trailside45 sold, half becoming condos | Local News

TRAVERSE CITY The apartments originally built in Traverse City to offer reasonable rents have a new owner who plans to convert some into condos.

Trailside45 was sold earlier in May and tenants of the 74-unit building received notice shortly after the sale that the new owners of the buildings would convert the third and fourth-story apartments into condominiums, according to an email sent. at the Record-Eagle. These tenants have the choice of moving within 120 days or at the end of their lease, whichever is longer, or getting the first dibs when purchasing their apartment.

Christian Berrys’ lease at Trailside45 was coming to an end and he was already looking for a place when he and his roommate received the letter on Tuesday. He is fortunate to have found a place where he can better afford than half the rent of the current two-bed, two-bathroom apartment. But he wondered how other people in the building would be affected if they chose not to buy or, as he does, not to.

It’s a lot of people who are being pushed into a market that’s already being tapped, he said. There are waiting lists everywhere, so that doesn’t necessarily provide great opportunities for these people.

Buying an apartment in Berrys, if the letters’ assumptions about mortgage rates were true, would cost $ 1,868 per month, he said. This includes property taxes estimated at $ 350 per month and a homeowners association fee of $ 350, which covers all utilities, cable and internet. It’s also hundreds more than he and his roommate pay.

Berry said it was not easy to find a place for what he was doing with three part-time jobs, one as an AmeriCorps volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. His work there and at the Grand Traverse Home Builders Association gave him insight into the city’s real estate market.

Blake Bernard, of Home Waters Real Estate, said he was part of the corporate team working on the sale of condominium apartments and, with current tenants looking for another home, he had a virtual town hall. scheduled for later Friday. He agreed that the apartment market is tight.

They aren’t easy to find, but I’d say I’d be happy to help and realtors often find rental options that don’t hit the open market, he said.

It’s a chance to build equity for those who buy, including roommates looking for a condo, Bernard said.

The limits on short-term rentals should allay concerns that the building may ultimately contain little else, Bernard said. Owners will be limited to renting three times a year, for no less than seven days at a time.

Traverse City appraiser Polly Cairns cited property records and a transfer affidavit showing that acquisition company T45 purchased the property on May 13 for $ 13,155,000.

The LLC is an offshoot of Cochran Booth & Company, a Traverse City investment company. Turner Booth, the firm’s managing partner, said in a statement that the idea was to create more affordable homeownership options that are close to the city’s deals.

The conversion of the building into condos will take place over several years, and parts of the building will remain rented throughout, according to a response from the company to questions sent by email. The company and Home Waters will work with all tenants to find their best accommodation.

The previous owner purchased the property for $ 425,000 in 2015, according to property records. This was after Chemical Bank sold the property to TraverseConnect, one of the project partners, as previously reported.

Trailside45 was originally billed as apartments with achievable rents that closed the gap between luxury and low income as previously noted. Contractor Westwind Construction and related company Midwest Property Development have partnered with the economic development nonprofit, as previously reported.

Scott Knowlton, vice president and general counsel for Westwind Constructions, said the property development company sold the building after achieving the partnership’s goal of keeping rents artificially low for three years without public support.

When I first came up with TraverseConnect, initially they had the desire for a short-term solution for this particular problem, and that’s exactly what we achieved, he said.

Warren Call said the partnership predates his time as head of TraverseConnect, but said the previous owner paid the small interest to nonprofit economic development organizations earlier in the year.

He saw the conversion of the building into condos as a mixed result and illustrating how difficult it can be to provide housing for the workforce. On the one hand, the area needs more housing in the price range for which these units will be listed.

What is unfortunate is that they are only available for sale because they are losing rental housing, he said.

Call cited recent housing studies showing a need for both housing in the aforementioned price range, but also for many more rental apartments at various price points, both in Traverse City and the area. It’s a problem he believes the city government could help solve through creative public-private partnerships.

I’m glad we have the Trailside45 project here, as it’s part of the inventory available and it’s positive, but we need to build a lot more inventory, that’s really the end result, he said. .

Westwind Construction is pursuing plans for more apartments in Garfield Township near its other project, Ridge45, Knowlton said.

The condos Trailside45 will become are intentionally structured to make them unattractive as short-term rental investments, read a response from Cochran Booth & Company. The short-term rental market, and the developments that respond to it, have varying prices year-round for residents and the city’s workforce seeking a home near downtown. city.

Berry said he found discussions about the reasonable price of the condominiums.

Anyone who pays more than 30% of their income is considered housing overload, according to a Michigan State Housing Development Authority standard. This would put her apartment within the reach of a household earning $ 74,720 or more.

Blake noted how rare a condo in this price range is in Traverse City, just like homes in general in the current market.

Berry said he wondered how many of his neighbors wouldn’t be able to afford it. And even if he could, the price wasn’t worth it.

But it’s a personal decision to be made, he says.