From tooth to ankle monitor: Here’s what Uber runners left behind last year





STATEN ISLAND, NY – While Uber riders have made fewer trips due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, that hasn’t stopped people from forgetting strange things in the back of their journey during the past year. Every year, cyclists leave thousands upon thousands of items inside Ubers carpooling vehicles, ranging from everyday things like wallets and headphones, to more unique items like toilet seats and vests. -balls. Uber recently released its Index of objects found in 2021, offering an array of lost and found data, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to retrieve anything you might have left in the car on your last trip. Over the past year, runners have most often forgotten about phones, cameras, wallets and keys, with bags and headphones often left behind. As always, runners don’t just leave the usual ones. We’ve seen people forget everything from a single tooth, to a mosquito net, to fresh shrimp, to a large Kate Middleton painting and more, said Zaid Al-Atiya, head of Ubers Lost & Found. The 10 most frequently forgotten items, in descending order, are phones, cameras, wallets, keys, backpacks / luggage, headphones, glasses, vapes / e-cigs, IDs / licenses and bottled water. The most forgetful days for Uber riders are Fridays and Saturdays, with the most forgetful times of the day being 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight. The most forgetful days of the year were November 1, after Halloween weekend, and January 1, New Year’s Day. Among the more unique items lost in the past year were a tooth, an FBI bulletproof vest, a green dinosaur costume, antique roller skates, a catheter, a tattoo machine, a prosthetic leg, and part of an ankle monitor. Throughout the year, passengers forgot more than $ 60,000 in cash in Uber vehicles, with 17 passengers leaving more than $ 1,000 in a single trip. Uber riders are welcome to follow the next steps to collect items left in the vehicle during a recent trip. Tap Your trips and select the trip where you left something

Tap I lost an item

Tap Contact driver about a lost item

Scroll down and enter the phone number you want to be contacted. Tap submit.

If you’ve lost your home phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by signing into your account on a computer or using a friends phone).

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver comes to pick up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet you to have it returned to you.

If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail message describing your item and the best way to contact you.

