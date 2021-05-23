Business
Bitcoin volatility puts weekend traders in stomach whirlwind
Bitcoin’s extreme volatility continued over the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to surprise investors with double-digit percentage moves.
The digital token fell 13% on Sunday and traded 12.3% lower to $ 33,178 at 10:19 a.m. in New York City, holding below its 200-day moving average. A day earlier, Bitcoin had climbed more than 8% to return above $ 38,000 following aElon Musk’s tweet.
A measured Implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the US stock market’s VIX indicator sits above 130, higher than the stock version has ever achieved in 30 years. The coin’s thirty-day historical volatility is around 100, about seven times more than the S&P 500 and outperforming the comparable measure of lumber futures, and an ETF designed to pay twice the daily yield of crude oil. .
Bitcoin investors are having one of its toughest weeks after a series of negative headlines, with prices hovering up to 30% in each direction on Wednesday alone, as they fell as low as $ 30,016, the less since January. Even with the gyrations, Bitcoin is still up over 250% over the past year.
The turbulent stretch began after Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles, citing the coin’s intensive energy use.Another heavy blow came on Friday when China reiterated a warning that it intended to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.
“Bitcoin has two issues, ESG and declining reliance on China, both of which could take some time,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., in a note. .
Other cryptocurrencies also fell on Sunday, with Ethereum briefly trading below $ 1,900 and the satirical Dogecoin token dropping more than 16%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.
Read more: Musk tweets he supports crypto in Fiat currency battle
Beijing’s latest warning followed a statement released earlier this week by the People’s Bank of China that financial institutions were not allowed to accept cryptocurrencies for payment.
China has long expressed its displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. The country is home to a large concentration of crypto-miners from all over the world who use huge sums of computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.
“It is not surprising that governments are not inclined to abandon their monetary monopolies. Throughout history, governments regulate first, then take ownership, “Deutsche Bank macroeconomic strategist Marion Laboure wrote in a May 20 report titled” Bitcoin: Trendy is the Last Step Before Tacky “. “As cryptocurrencies begin to compete in earnest with regular and fiat currencies, regulators and policy makers will crack down. “
“Higher stakes”
A mid-week report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis showed that more than half of the $ 410 billion spent on acquiring current Bitcoin holdings occurred in the past 12 months. About $ 110 billion was spent to buy it at an average cost of less than $ 36,000 per coin. This means that the vast majority of investments do not make a profit unless the coin is trading at $ 36,000 or more.
“The stakes are much higher today than they were in the past,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said in an email. “This week’s price drop means that many investments are now being held at a loss. This is going to be a serious test for recent investors, but the stakes are so high now that there is the incentive and the resources to address the issues in crypto that are preventing it from becoming a mature asset.
Weekends tend to be particularly volatile for crypto assets which, unlike most traditional assets, trade 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Ahead of this weekend, Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year is 5.14%.
This type of volatility is due to a few factors: Bitcoin is held by relatively few people, which means that price fluctuations can be magnified during times of low volume. And the market remains extremely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating to different standards. This means that cryptocurrencies do not have a centralized market structure similar to that of traditional assets.
“When the noise is accompanied by a huge amount of speculation and the noise can be interpreted negatively, you get these huge swings,” said Eric Green, director of equity investments at Penn Capital. “What goes straight up will come down at some point.”
– With the help of Kenneth Sexton, Yakob Peterseil and Joanna Ossinger
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]