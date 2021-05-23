Bitcoin volatility puts weekend traders in stomach whirlwind

Bitcoin’s extreme volatility continued over the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to surprise investors with double-digit percentage moves.

The digital token fell 13% on Sunday and traded 12.3% lower to $ 33,178 at 10:19 a.m. in New York City, holding below its 200-day moving average. A day earlier, Bitcoin had climbed more than 8% to return above $ 38,000 following a Elon Musk’s tweet.

A measured Implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the US stock market’s VIX indicator sits above 130, higher than the stock version has ever achieved in 30 years. The coin’s thirty-day historical volatility is around 100, about seven times more than the S&P 500 and outperforming the comparable measure of lumber futures, and an ETF designed to pay twice the daily yield of crude oil. .

Bitcoin investors are having one of its toughest weeks after a series of negative headlines, with prices hovering up to 30% in each direction on Wednesday alone, as they fell as low as $ 30,016, the less since January. Even with the gyrations, Bitcoin is still up over 250% over the past year.

The turbulent stretch began after Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles, citing the coin’s intensive energy use. Another heavy blow came on Friday when China reiterated a warning that it intended to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.

“Bitcoin has two issues, ESG and declining reliance on China, both of which could take some time,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., in a note. .

Other cryptocurrencies also fell on Sunday, with Ethereum briefly trading below $ 1,900 and the satirical Dogecoin token dropping more than 16%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Beijing’s latest warning followed a statement released earlier this week by the People’s Bank of China that financial institutions were not allowed to accept cryptocurrencies for payment.

China has long expressed its displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. The country is home to a large concentration of crypto-miners from all over the world who use huge sums of computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.

“It is not surprising that governments are not inclined to abandon their monetary monopolies. Throughout history, governments regulate first, then take ownership, “Deutsche Bank macroeconomic strategist Marion Laboure wrote in a May 20 report titled” Bitcoin: Trendy is the Last Step Before Tacky “. “As cryptocurrencies begin to compete in earnest with regular and fiat currencies, regulators and policy makers will crack down. “

“Higher stakes”

A mid-week report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis showed that more than half of the $ 410 billion spent on acquiring current Bitcoin holdings occurred in the past 12 months. About $ 110 billion was spent to buy it at an average cost of less than $ 36,000 per coin. This means that the vast majority of investments do not make a profit unless the coin is trading at $ 36,000 or more.

“The stakes are much higher today than they were in the past,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said in an email. “This week’s price drop means that many investments are now being held at a loss. This is going to be a serious test for recent investors, but the stakes are so high now that there is the incentive and the resources to address the issues in crypto that are preventing it from becoming a mature asset.

Weekends tend to be particularly volatile for crypto assets which, unlike most traditional assets, trade 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Ahead of this weekend, Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year is 5.14%.

This type of volatility is due to a few factors: Bitcoin is held by relatively few people, which means that price fluctuations can be magnified during times of low volume. And the market remains extremely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating to different standards. This means that cryptocurrencies do not have a centralized market structure similar to that of traditional assets.

“When the noise is accompanied by a huge amount of speculation and the noise can be interpreted negatively, you get these huge swings,” said Eric Green, director of equity investments at Penn Capital. “What goes straight up will come down at some point.”

– With the help of Kenneth Sexton, Yakob Peterseil and Joanna Ossinger