Renault-Nissan: Renault-Nissan in court for allegedly inappropriate working conditions at Covid







Renault-Nissan India and workers at its Tamil Nadu plant have been locked in a legal scuffle after workers asked the court to stop operations because social distancing standards were flouted and health benefits provided by the company were compensated by the risk to their lives.

In response, Renault-Nissan argued in a court file – which is not public – that there was a “compelling need” to continue operations to fulfill domestic and export orders. He said all Covid-19 standards were being followed.

The case will then be heard in the Madras High Court on Monday when the state government, which is also a party to the case, is expected to file its response.

A senior official in the state of Tamil Nadu told Reuters on Sunday that auto companies would be allowed to continue operating, but action will be taken against violations of social distancing protocols by any company.

The legal battle highlights the challenges large companies face in continuing to operate in India amid heightened concerns from employees fearing for their health and safety.

“It’s a matter of life versus livelihood,” M Moorthy, general secretary of the Renault Nissan India workers’ union, which represents the plant’s 3,500 permanent workers, told Reuters. “We just want social distancing protocols to be followed and management to be responsible for all risks to workers or their family members.”

The plant, which produces Nissan, Renault and Datsun cars, also employs 3,000 contract workers, 2,500 people and 700 apprentices.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the Renault-Nissan plant in India, declined to comment for this article.

India is currently facing its second wave of coronavirus infections. Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states, recording more than 30,000 cases every day.

Renault-Nissan's judicial filing on May 16 shows that it has pending export orders of around 35,000 vehicles for the May-October period, which, if not met, could result in penalties and a loss of business. It also has 45,000 national reservations pending for recently launched Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger cars.

The company’s petition says it has always put the safety of employees first and “left no stone unturned” to ensure the infection does not spread. “The traveling public regards private vehicles as a safe means of transport … it is imperative that the state ensure the continuity of the operations of car manufacturers,” the petition said.







