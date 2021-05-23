What to do when your mortgage application is refused

A roadblock does not mean the end of dreams of home ownership.

You have decided to do it: you are going to take the plunge and buy a house. You apply with a local mortgage lender or online, only to receive a message that your application has been denied. Although it is disappointing, you are not alone. Mortgage refusals happen to a lot of people. The first thing to do is get up, dust yourself off, and explore your other options.

Learn why

According to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, if credit played a role in your loan refusal, lenders must provide you with a letter with specific details. Here are the top four reasons why loans are refused:

No credit : If you are just starting out, you may not have had the time to build up enough credit history to make the lender feel confident to lend you.

If you are just starting out, you may not have had the time to build up enough credit history to make the lender feel confident to lend you. Low credit: Your credit score tells the lender how you’ve handled your credit in the past. If your score is low, the lender will fear that you will not pay off a mortgage as promised.

Your credit score tells the lender how you’ve handled your credit in the past. If your score is low, the lender will fear that you will not pay off a mortgage as promised. Job change: Lenders love that you have been in the same job for a while. This gives them the assurance that you are not going to quit your job to join the rodeo the moment you close a house.

Lenders love that you have been in the same job for a while. This gives them the assurance that you are not going to quit your job to join the rodeo the moment you close a house. A sudden influx of cash: Suppose a lender examines your bank accounts and notices a large and unexplained cash deposit. In this case, he naturally starts to think of one of two things: maybe someone has loaned you money, and you are going to have to pay it back. Or maybe the money is dirty and there will eventually be an episode of Law and Order based on your exploits. The lender wishes to avoid either of these situations.

Compare lenders

Different mortgage lenders have different risk appetites. While one lender may have turned you down, another might find you the “ideal” candidate for a loan. If the reason the first lender turned you down was bad credit, you can apply for a loan from a lender that specializes in bad credit mortgages.

However, if your loan application is approved, you can expect to pay a higher interest rate. This is because the business model of this lender is “greater risk for greater reward”. In this case, earning more interest on the loan is the payoff.

Get $ 150 off closing costs with Better Mortgage This is one of the best lenders that we have personally used to achieve big savings. No commissions, no set-up costs, low rates. Get a loan estimate instantly and $ 150 off closing costs. Learn more

Remember that applying for the loan will slightly reduce your credit score. When shopping for a mortgage, be sure to apply for all loans for a short time (two weeks should be enough). This way, the credit reporting agencies recognize that you are making rate purchases, and you will only be knocked once, even if you are applying to a dozen different lenders during that window.

Explore homeowner financing

Ask your real estate agent to help you locate properties offering owner financing. Here’s how it typically works: You make a down payment and sign a loan agreement (just like you would any property). You make a monthly payment based on the agreed interest rate directly to the owner for a number of years (usually five to 10). At the end of this fixed period, you have a lump sum payment due. You then refinance the loan with a mortgage lender and pay off the balance owing, or sell the property and pay off the balance.

Owner-financed homes can be difficult to locate in a hot seller’s market, but it’s an option worth exploring.

Group and try again

If a homeowner’s finance deal is banned and you can’t find a lender to approve your loan at an interest rate you can afford, it may be time to fix the issue that kept you from taking out. a mortgage loan.

Maybe you just need to stay a little longer at your job or provide proof of a cash source. Or maybe you need to take the time to build a credit history long enough that lenders are confident in your ability to repay.

If a low or bad credit score is an issue, here are some steps that can help you increase your score:

Check your credit reports. One in five Americans who check their reports find at least one error. Even a single mistake can lower your score. Your first step should be to order a free copy of your credit report. You can get one from each of the three major credit bureaus and check them, looking for incorrect information. If you find anything, report it to the agency in question. They then have 30 to 45 days to prove that the information is correct or to remove it from your credit report.

One in five Americans who check their reports find at least one error. Even a single mistake can lower your score. Your first step should be to order a free copy of your credit report. You can get one from each of the three major credit bureaus and check them, looking for incorrect information. If you find anything, report it to the agency in question. They then have 30 to 45 days to prove that the information is correct or to remove it from your credit report. Pay off existing debt. 30% of your credit score is based on the amount you owe creditors of all kinds.

30% of your credit score is based on the amount you owe creditors of all kinds. Make all your payments on time. Although it takes months to see results, it is the easiest way to increase your credit score.

Although it takes months to see results, it is the easiest way to increase your credit score. Take a secured credit card. Let’s say you want a spending limit of $ 1,000. You deposit $ 1,000 on the secure card and borrow with those funds. Like a regular credit card, you make monthly payments that are reported to the credit bureaus.

You might be disappointed to have your mortgage application turned down, but there is no reason to believe that you are defeated. Addressing the root cause of loan denial is the surest way to get back to looking for housing.

And when you’re ready to try again, be sure to check out our guide on how to apply for a mortgage.