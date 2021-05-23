Bill Gatess, a carefully curated daddy-geek image reveals itself

Before all the revelations about his divorce, questionable behavior in the workplace, and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates was just a cuddly billionaire techno-philanthropist from the Americas.

Of course, he had amassed absurd wealth by co-founding Microsoft and lived in a $ 130 million mansion with an indoor trampoline room. But he was also known to drive his kids to school, frenzy Modern family, dress like Ned Flanders and wait for his favorite cheeseburgers.



There was power in the down-to-earth papa-dorkdom Gatess air. Many one percent people donate large amounts to vital causes; few reach Reddit AMA relatability. Over the past two decades, Gates has led his vast charitable efforts, Melindas and his wife, to another stratosphere of societal influence. He has arguably become the primary voice of business in solving the world’s problems, as a comfortable pontificator on eradicating the disease and improving education systems on the Ellen DeGeneres Show as he advocated for climate change and Covid-19 solutions on Fox News.

The populist figure first appeared on May 3, when Bill and Melinda French Gates announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage. Unflattering details quickly emerged, including reports that Bill had an extramarital affair and pursued further romances in the office with employees of Microsoft and the humanitarian foundation that bears their names. In a divorce petition, Melinda said their relationship was irretrievably broken. The question now is whether the Bills’ reputation is too.

Nerd turned tycoon

It’s easy to forget that Bill Gates wasn’t always so publicly revered. At the height of the PC revolution, he was the ruthless nerd turned mogul who brutally and profanely berated subordinates and allegedly tried to reduce the equity of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allens in the company as he was undergoing cancer treatment in the early 1980s. (Gates said his recollection of the events was different from that of Allens.) Windows software, his flagship creation, was a buggy mess that frustrated millions of consumers, and Steve Jobs regretted that Gates and his team showed no shame and no inclination to rip off Apples products. . Even the judge who oversaw Microsofts’ crippling monopoly trial at the turn of the century said Gates had a Napoleonic conception of himself and his business, an arrogance that stems from unmixed power and success.

By the 2000s, however, the richest man in the world seemed to have realized he had to change that Redmond-thief-baron narrative and that his wealth could help. He stepped down as CEO of Microsofts and turned to what would become the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which ultimately donated more than $ 50 billion to fight malaria and AIDS and increase rates of immunization of children, which won the couple high praise, not to mention Times 2005’s People of the Year coverage with U2s Bono. Less than a decade after Microsofts’ antitrust lawsuit, Gates was touring the Capitol to advise lawmakers on U.S. technological competitiveness and healthcare initiatives.

I was fortunate in my job at Microsoft to accumulate property that was worth a lot of money, he told Charlie Rose in 2008, shortly after moving full time to focus on his promises. of donations. Warren (Buffett) likes to call it checks on society, where you can say, you know, a thousand people are going to build a pyramid for you or do whatever you want.

Bill and Melinda Gates, Image: Kjetil Ree.

Of course, these massive checks on philanthropic claims have helped vulnerable populations enormously. They have also proven to be surprisingly effective in transforming his image from a tyrannical technocrat into a holy savior. Good deeds bought goodwill. Its annual founding letters and those of Melindas have become more popular than Microsoft product launches (albeit a low bar). Media scrutiny has for the most part disappeared, replaced by perpetual guest editor positions in major publications looking for ideas that change the world of bills. His 2015 Ted Talk racked up tens of millions of views, his occasional book recommendations were greeted as endorsements from Oprah, and it wasn’t long before Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He was more than a superficial celebrity. Gatess’ civic influence could influence discourse on critical and controversial issues (it was only recently that he lobbied to keep Covid-19 vaccine patent protections in place), an influence that is under threat then as darker details emerge from her current divorce proceedings. This does not mean that NGOs and nonprofits will stop taking his money. But, as skeptics have noted, if he sought out inappropriate relationships with female employees, the foundation that bears his name is probably no longer the ideal advocate for women’s empowerment. If he got too close years ago with Jeffrey Epstein, even after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor, Gates is clearly not the right leader to campaign against trafficking. sexual. It’s not so much that it risks being completely canceled, but rather Ctrl-Alt-Removed from its perch atop morality.

A spokesperson for Gates said the rumors and speculation surrounding Gatess’s divorce have grown increasingly absurd and that the allegation of employee mistreatment is false. The representative added: Claims that Gates had personal conversations with Epstein at these meetings, which were all about philanthropy, are just not true.

It was also supposed to be a year of focus on climate change for Bill, with the billionaire launching a call to arms via the February launch of his book, How to avoid a climate catastropheand rallying world leaders and regular consumers to invest in green technology research, set carbon regulations, and buy more electric cars and less meat. Instead, he had a few months of book touring before the eyes of the world rushed to his divorce.

Shtick

Another consequence may be that the personal brand of Bills, his billionaire shtick of the people, will invite a difficult reassessment. Most of his bespectacled benefactor charm was that he felt genuine and approachable. A 2019 Netflix documentary series even sought to entice viewers Inside Bills Brain. Released just a month before Melinda allegedly began consulting divorce attorneys, Bills’ three-part ode to folk genius features him as a devout partner who swallows Diet Cokes and endlessly scratches his messy hair on the bed. way to save the world.

Now, however, the series only serves as a reminder of just how engineered Bills’ character revamp has been, especially as conflicting evidence such as his apparent habit of disdaining his wife at meetings comes to light. When asked in one episode of the show if Melinda ever called him out for his shit, Bill gave an answer that lost his endearing awkwardness in hindsight. A lot, of course. I hope she doesn’t know all of this, he laughs. No just kidding.

In 2017, in his foreword to the autobiography of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadellas Tap Refresh, Bill Gates wrote on the importance of inheritance. As the title of this book suggests, (Satya) didn’t completely break away from the past when you hit refresh on your browser, some elements of the page remain the same, Gates wrote.

His argument was that even though Microsoft had reinvented itself in the many years since Gates had led the software giant, its source code still retained some of its DNA. The same could be said of the larger tech landscape. Gates had reinvented himself as a philanthropist, but he has also remained a legend among start-up co-founders and unicorn CEOs, a Silicon Valley statesman at a time when many of his once mythical executives are deceased, missing or disgraced.

Gates, who remained on the board of Microsofts until last year, was both an inspiration to senior executives.I knew that part of rediscovering the soul of the company was to bring Bill back, to involve him more deeply in the technical vision of our products and services, Nadella wrote and a rare voice of reason in a technology industry. But since the Wall Street Journal reported that some Microsofts executives wanted him to step down in 2020 due to an investigation into a decades-old office affair (a spokesperson for Gates said the relationship has was over amicably and his resignation had nothing to do with the case), will the rest of Big Tech want to refresh themselves again on Gatess’ involvement?

For years he was respected enough to take on technicians who were generally indifferent to outside criticism. Before it was cool, Gates berated Valley for neglecting thorny societal issues in favor of building apps and gadgets. (When you die of malaria, I guess you’re going to look up and see this balloon, and I don’t know how that will help you, he once cracked, referring to Googles’ Internet Project Loon.) He tried to temper the arrogance of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who inherited the mantle of the most hated geek, and last year berated Elon Musk for speaking out about the pandemic outside of school. .

With an asterisk on Gatess’ call now, his ubiquity of tech activism will likely be less significant. Musk, for his part, is already canceling Gatess’ taunts. Billy G is not my lover, Musk tweeted in July. Imagine what the Lord of Teslas will resort to if Gates chooses another fight with him amid his tabloid-worthy scandals. Meanwhile, Microsofts ‘redemption story is strong enough under Nadella that Gatess’ soul is no longer needed. If anything, it seems more likely that short-term corporate events will feature cameos not from Gates but from Steve Ballmer, his once-maligned CEO successor who has since become the adorable and goofy owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. .

Gates has long bristled with questions about his legacy. He swore he never had an end-of-life goal and called the self-commemoration stupid. For a 65-year-old man who listens to history lectures on the treadmill and owns Leonardo da Vincis journals, it’s not entirely believable that Gates hasn’t thought about how future generations will be. will focus on his life’s work. But as he said in 2005, when his second act had just taken off, it didn’t matter; it doesn’t motivate me. If all of them have been forgotten or remembered, it doesn’t change what we do every day.

