how companies can protect their employees from scams





GREEN BAY, WB (WBAY) – Ransomware and cybercrime dominated headlines after the attack on Colonial Pipeline, but a new FBI report on Internet crime says businesses are losing a hefty sum to e-scams. -mail – over $ 1.8 billion. RELATED: Colonial Pipeline Confirms Paying $ 4.4 Million To Hackers The Better Business Bureau says it’s seeing money lost to common scams. One of the most common scams are phishing emails. The scam often targets people in the business who pay bills. The message may appear to come from a vendor, a trusted source, or even someone within the company. According to the FBI, phishing has resulted in more losses than any other type of fraud in the country. BBB officials recommend checking suppliers and paying attention to the information you share. Another scam that creeps in is the bogus dummy scam. This often involves office supplies, directory listings, or website services. It will look like an order, and the BBB says it’s small enough that it doesn’t initially raise a red flag. To protect you, officials say they establish payment authorization procedures and remember that wire transfers, gift cards, and prepaid debit cards are the preferred payment methods for fraudsters. Also, if you get a check you weren’t expecting, be careful. Businesses are targeted by the overpayment scam – Action 2 News reported on this type of scam earlier this month. RELATED: Green Bay small business owner targeted in overpayment scam, shares story to warn others This scam involves someone sending a check for an amount greater than the amount owed and then asking you to deposit it and return some of the money. The check bounces and you’re stuck. BBB officials say knowing the warning signs of a scam is essential. Beware of generic text or email types that don’t address you by name or company – this could be a red flag that they were just randomly sending emails and trying to hang up someone. ‘a. And then, be sure to report this to a scam tracker or your local police department, as there is a good chance that it will not only be you who will be targeted, but also your friends and neighbors, and d ‘other businesses in your community, said Susan Bach, regional manager. from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB says the following are all common types of business scams – CLICK HERE to learn more about them. Professional messaging compromise

Directory scam

Identity stolen

Charity sites

Office supplies scam

Coupon Books

Vanity cost scams If you’ve been targeted by a scam, CLICK HERE to file a complaint and report the scam. Remember, scammers will often have a great story, play on your emotions – even pretend to be your manager – and try to catch you off guard and act quickly. Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

