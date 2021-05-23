Auditors: Concern over new RBI appointment standards





These important policy measures are not applied retrospectively, say banks and NBFCs



Banks and Non-Bank Financial Corporations (NBFCs) reported a retrospective central bank diktat on appointing auditors as it forces many to get rid of auditors already appointed for this year and replace them by new firms, posing implementation challenges amid the pandemic. Last month, the RBI introduced new standards for appointing auditors, requiring immediate rotation of audit firms if they had spent three years in a particular entity. Joint auditors have been appointed for banks and NBFCs with assets of 15,000 crore or more, and auditor eligibility criteria have been tightened retrospectively. The circular, although issued on April 27, 2021, was made applicable for the 2021-22 fiscal year itself, except that NBFCs can implement it in the second half of the fiscal year. It is a widely accepted principle that, to reduce uncertainty and implementation challenges, these important policy measures are not applied retrospectively and allow a reasonable transition period for better understanding, planning and compliance, said the Minister. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a statement. on Sunday. In its current form, the RBI directive may require the mid-term resignation of auditors, breaking terms previously entered into in a large number of cases and creating disruption in the industry, the CII said. The mid-year change of auditors will not be welcomed by investors, including REITs, CBOs, MFs and other institutions. It could also damage the country’s image in the international market, he said, adding that identifying suitable new audit firms is neither a quick nor a mechanical process. The process involves the identification and assessment of 3-4 firms, for each vacant position, by the audit committee, followed by approval of the shortlisted firms by the board of directors and final approval by the shareholders, in addition to an agreement from the central bank itself. The three-year term specified by the RBI is relatively short and inconsistent with the Companies Act, which specifies a minimum engagement period of five years, the CII said, urging the central bank to rethink several elements of the circulars provisions. The RBI could consider postponing the circular’s implementation for at least two years for the industry to assess and prepare for its implementation, the industry body suggested, adding that gradual operationalization will help. to avoid immediate disturbance.

