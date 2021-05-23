Bitcoin drops 11.3% to $ 33,250, ether down 16.6%

In a major setback for cryptocurrency investors, Bitcoin plunged 11.33% to $ 33,250 at 4:00 p.m. GMT on Sunday, losing $ 4,248.98 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, is down 48% from a year-high of $ 64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell 16.59% to $ 1,915.34 on Sunday, losing $ 380.97 from its previous close.

Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, paving the way for price fluctuations at unpredictable times.

“Many consider the volatility of Bitcoin to be untenable,” wrote Amy Wu Silverman of RBC Capital Markets in a research note released on Saturday. “Indeed, Bitcoin is making severe and dizzying swings.”

Bitcoin had been under pressure after a series of tweets last week by billionaire Tesla’s CEO and cryptocurrency backer Elon Musk, mainly his reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.

In addition, on Friday, China cracked down on mining and trading in the largest cryptocurrency as part of ongoing efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks.

China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, has named bitcoin as the asset it needs to further regulate.

The statement, which came days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened the ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, was a sharp step up in the country’s efforts to root out speculation and fraud in virtual currencies.

China’s latest campaign against crypto came after the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for new rules requiring that large cryptocurrency transfers be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, and the Federal Reserve reported them. risks that cryptocurrencies posed for financial stability.

