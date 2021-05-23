Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP recalls ChemoCentryx,

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California v ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) (ChemoCentryx) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired common stock of ChemoCentryx between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the period of the course).

Deadline reminder: investors who bought or acquired common shares of ChemoCentryx during the Recourse Period may, no later than July 6, 2021 , seeks to be appointed principal representative of the applicants of the group. For more information or to find out how to participate in this dispute, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; by e-mail to [email protected]; or Click on https://www.ktmc.com/chemocentryx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=chemocentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drugs targeting inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx’s flagship drug candidate is avacopan, which ChemoCentryx describes as a potential first-class, orally administered molecule that utilizes a novel, highly targeted mode of action in the treatment of ANCA vasculitis and other diseases. autoimmune and inflammatory related to the complement.

The price period begins on November 26, 2019. After market close on November 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx issued a press release announcing positive benchmark data from the pivotal phase III ADVOCATE trial demonstrating the superiority of Avacopans over the standard. treatment in vasculitis associated with ANCA. Throughout the trial period, the defendants praised the results of the phase III ADVOCATE trial, as well as the safety profile of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).

However, the truth was revealed on May 3, 2021 when the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a backgrounder regarding ChemoCentryx (NDA) new drug application # 214487 for avacopan. In this backgrounder, the FDA wrote that [c]The complexities of the study design, as detailed in the backgrounder, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically significant benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV. The briefing paper continued that [a]Although the primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical significance of these results. The FDA has also raised serious safety concerns with avacopan for the treatment of vasculitis associated with ANCA. Following this news, ChemoCentryx’s common share price fell more than 45% in one day, down from its May 3, 2021 closing price of $ 48.82 per share to a May 4, 2021 close. of $ 26.63 per share.

The complaint alleges that throughout the appeal period, the defendants misrepresented and / or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the design of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial study had interpretive issues trial data to define a clinically significant benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of vasculitis associated with ANCA; (2) data from the phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a significant concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan for the treatment of vasculitis associated with ANCA; and (4) because of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times.

ChemoCentryx investors can, no later than July 6, 2021 , seek to be appointed as the principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. To be appointed as the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Members’ claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is pursuing class actions in state and federal courts across the country relating to securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has raised billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors in the United States and around the world. The company represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and participate in the recovery of public funds). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information on Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

